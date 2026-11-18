WATCH: Arab deputy Knesset speaker kicks out MK for labeling him a terror supporter November 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-deputy-knesset-speaker-kicks-out-mk-for-labeling-him-a-terror-supporter/ Email Print In a shocking display, Arab deputy Knesset speaker Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List kicked Jewish Israeli MK Almog Cohen of Otzma Yehudit out of the Knesset plenum for calling him a terror supporter. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/NNDYEswMERysd9fM.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/VIDEO-2026-11-18-19-16-27.mp4 Ahmad TibiAlmog CohenKnesset