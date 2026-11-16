‘I pray that Hezbollah will disarm,’ says Trump official in Beirut

“Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored,” U.S. envoy Mike Waltz said.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Trump administration official said he was praying that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group would voluntarily disarm during a visit to Lebanon on Monday, as Washington continues to press Beirut to restore the country’s sovereignty.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz made the remarks after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.

“To Hezbollah and to their Iranian backers, no country can have two armies,” Waltz said.

“I hope and pray Hezbollah will disarm,” he added, stressing that the terror group “should do that voluntarily.”

Waltz also emphasized that Hezbollah’s presence symbolizes a degradation of the Lebanese government’s authority in its own country.

“I think the message should be loud and clear, that Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored,” Waltz said. “And the mechanism to do that will be the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

Despite pressure from Washington and a Lebanese government resolution calling for Hezbollah to surrender its weapons, the terror group has repeatedly insisted that it will never disarm.

The Lebanese Armed Forces are widely considered to be significantly weaker than Hezbollah, with fewer troops and less advanced weaponry. This disparity has raised questions about whether the army could enforce a disarmament campaign against the heavily armed organization.

Under arrangements following Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the Lebanese military was expected to deploy in areas previously controlled by Hezbollah. However, Lebanese media reports have indicated that the army has avoided direct confrontations with the terror group and withdrawn from some positions, allowing Hezbollah to reestablish its presence.

Hezbollah is widely regarded as Iran’s largest and most heavily supported proxy organization, with a substantial arsenal and extensive military infrastructure.

Retired Col. Dr. Jacques Neriah, a senior fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, told Hebrew-language outlet Ma’ariv in September 2025 that neither the Lebanese government nor its military would be willing to use force to compel Hezbollah to disarm.

Beirut believes that forcing the issue carries a “serious risk of renewed civil war” and is therefore seeking to avoid direct confrontation with the terror group, Neriah said.