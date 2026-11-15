Ireland buys Israeli defense system despite pledge to boycott Israeli arms

Defying its own government’s pledge to boycott Israeli defense equipment, Irish police bought an Israeli drone protection system.

By World Israel News Staff

Irish police have purchased advanced Israeli-made counter-drone systems to protect high-profile international events, despite the Irish government’s earlier commitment to stop buying military equipment from Israel.

The equipment, developed by Israeli technology company Sentrycs, was acquired through an American supplier and deployed as part of security arrangements for Ireland’s rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to an investigation published Saturday by Irish news outlet The Journal.

The systems have been installed on rooftops overlooking venues hosting diplomatic gatherings, where they are used to detect and intercept unauthorized drones.

The equipment is operated by An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s national police force, through its Special Tactics Operations Command, which includes armed response and emergency units.

According to the investigation, members of the Garda Armed Support Units received training in operating the systems, which have been photographed during security deployments in Dublin and at University College Cork.

A security source familiar with the procurement described the Israeli equipment as “the best that can be bought,” adding that finding comparable technology without Israeli involvement was extremely difficult.

Other sources said American security specialists had recommended the systems as among the most effective available.

The purchase comes despite a commitment made in August 2024 by Micheál Martin, then Ireland’s deputy prime minister and minister for defense and foreign affairs, to end military procurement from Israeli companies.

The decision followed mounting tensions between Dublin and Jerusalem over the war in Gaza and an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice concerning Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.

Martin said at the time that Ireland should not “procure military equipment or material from Israel.”

He subsequently instructed defense officials to review procurement arrangements and prevent additional contracts with Israeli arms manufacturers.

However, the extent to which that directive applies to equipment purchased by Ireland’s national police, rather than its military, remains unclear.

Sentrycs, which maintains offices in Tel Aviv and New York, specializes in technology designed to detect, identify, track and neutralize unauthorized drones.

Its systems use radio-frequency communications analysis to identify drones and their operators. Rather than relying on conventional electronic jamming, the technology can interrupt a drone’s connection to its controller or take control of the aircraft and direct it to a designated landing area.

The company was acquired in November 2025 by US-based Ondas Holdings, which has expanded its counter-drone operations internationally.

Announcing the acquisition, Ondas CEO Eric Brock praised Sentrycs for developing “one of the most trusted and operationally validated cyber-C-UAS solutions in the market.”

Sentrycs CEO Tal Cohen previously held a senior research and development position in the Israeli Air Force, while several other company officials have served in the Israeli military.

Asked about the procurement, Ireland’s Department of Justice referred inquiries to the national police force.

A Garda spokeswoman declined to discuss the transaction, saying the organization “does not comment on matters of national security.”

Police also declined to disclose how much the equipment cost. Sentrycs did not respond to The Journal‘s request for comment.

The revelation follows previous reports that Irish authorities have continued acquiring equipment containing Israeli technology despite the government’s stated opposition to defense purchases from Israel.

Earlier this year, The Journal reported that four Airbus helicopters ordered for the Irish Air Corps would contain avionics technology developed with Israeli defense manufacturer Elbit Systems.

The Irish government also declined to include Israeli-made specialist sensors in a new €53 million Dassault Falcon 6X government aircraft, reportedly because their purchase would have required a direct agreement with Elbit.

Ireland has historically relied on Israeli technology for military surveillance and reconnaissance, purchasing drones, radar systems, communications equipment and other defense products.

According to The Irish Times, the country’s Department of Defense awarded Israeli manufacturers more than €20 million in contracts over the two decades preceding the 2024 decision to suspend further purchases.

The security challenges surrounding Ireland’s EU presidency have increased demand for advanced counter-drone equipment, particularly amid concerns about unauthorized aircraft near sensitive diplomatic events.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said Friday that approximately 200 police personnel had been assigned to counter-drone operations during major international meetings, including security arrangements for talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.