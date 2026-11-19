Qatar funneled $396 million to U.S. universities in 2024, a figure that more than tripled to $1.2 billion in 2025, according to Department of Education disclosure records.

By Collin Anderson, The Washington Free Beacon

The Hamas-friendly Qatari regime launched a lobbying campaign aimed at rolling back a 2024 law that requires Alabama universities to disclose Qatari funding to state officials, records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show.

The Alabama-based lobbying firm Horizons Global Solutions disclosed the campaign in a November 13 foreign agent registration filing, which notes that the Qatari embassy will pay the firm $20,000 a month to lobby a slew of Alabama officials in an attempt to “remove the State of Qatar” from House Bill 330.

The law requires Alabama universities to file state-level disclosures detailing donations in excess of $250,000 from five “foreign countries of concern”: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Qatar.

It was the first in the nation to include Qatar on a list of foreign adversaries, something the Gulf state is keen to reverse.

“HGS will seek to influence Alabama state officials and sections of the Alabama public to amend the Act to remove the State of Qatar from that definition and to prevent future Alabama legislation from adopting it,” the filing says.

“The interest and policies to be influenced are Alabama’s legislative treatment of Qatar and policymakers’ understanding of the U.S.-Qatar security and educational partnership.”

The lobbying effort will include “materials explaining Qatar’s status as a Major Non-NATO Ally and U.S. security partner,” according to the filing.

The push comes as Qatar cements its status as the top foreign funder of U.S. higher education.

Qatar funneled $396 million to U.S. universities in 2024, a figure that more than tripled to $1.2 billion in 2025, according to Department of Education disclosure records.

The Gulf state boasts several large contracts with U.S. universities that operate satellite campuses in Doha, including Cornell University, Texas A&M University, Georgetown University, and Northwestern University.

It has not made large-scale higher education contributions in Alabama, raising questions as to whether it has plans to do so in the future.

“Disclosure doesn’t inherently shut Qatar out of higher education,” Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior research analyst Natalie Ecanow told the Free Beacon.

“So, the question is whether Qatar is devoting resources to reputational damage control or if there is something Doha would rather not see disclosed—and if so, what.”

The lobbying effort could also be aimed at dissuading other states from including Qatar on their own lists of foreign adversaries, as a number of Republican lawmakers across the country have attempted to do.

A 2024 bill introduced in Oklahoma, for example, called to restrict university funding from “countries of concern,” including Qatar, but did not become law.

One year later, in 2025, Texas state lawmakers named Qatar in a similar bill but removed any mention of the Gulf state from its final version.

And in January, nine Republicans in the West Virginia House proposed a ban on funding from foreign adversaries, including Qatar, but the bill died in committee.

Though Qatar emphasizes its status as a “U.S. security partner” in the foreign agent filing, America’s relationship with the Gulf state has deteriorated in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel.

Qatar has historically provided funding to Hamas and hosted the terror group’s top leaders in Doha, including the late Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh, who watched the 2023 attack unfold from his glitzy Qatari office.

Qatar’s tight relationship with Hamas, combined with the $6 billion the Gulf state has spent on lobbying and higher education in the United States since 2007, has prompted congressional scrutiny in recent years.

Horizons Global Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm’s foreign agent registration states that the firm will lobby “the Governor’s office and transition team” as well as “Alabama legislators and staff,” including “the Act’s sponsors and cosponsors.”

Neither governor-elect Tommy Tuberville’s transition team nor Republican state senator Matt Woods, the law’s sponsor, immediately responded to requests for comment on whether they have heard from Horizon Global Solutions as part of the lobbying effort.

Qatari contributions to U.S. universities often come with strings.

At Northwestern, which has received more than $730 million from Qatar since 2008 and operates a satellite campus in Doha, its contract with the Gulf state prohibits students and faculty from criticizing the Qatari government, the Free Beacon reported.

A contract between Qatar and an “Islamophobia” initiative at Georgetown University, meanwhile, included a clause that required Georgetown to consult with a Qatari government group when selecting “speakers” and “themes” for events, the Free Beacon reported.