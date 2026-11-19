President Donald Trump gestures while arriving to speak during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Port Huron, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The warning followed a CNN report about an Iranian dirty-bomb assassination plot.

By World Israel News Staff

Speaking about a CNN report that Iran is considering using a dirty bomb to assassinate members of his administration in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump said the United States would “wipe out” Iran if the country took decisive steps toward using biological weapons.

“There is indication that Iran is looking at gas and… biological weapons,” Trump told a Fox News reporter in China, where the president is currently participating in a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to the regime as “nasty.”

Trump said Iran was pursuing those options because Operation Epic Fury had made it “much harder” for Tehran to potentially develop a nuclear weapon.

Trump told the reporter that Americans should not be alarmed by the threat posed by the weapons.

“If it does happen, we wipe them out,” Trump replied.

Trump also appeared to suggest that he was once again extending the deadline for reaching a diplomatic agreement with Iran to end the war.

“We are going to have a new year coming up, and we will see what happens after January 1,” he said.

When pressed by the reporter, Trump said he was giving his word that Washington would destroy Iran if it used chemical or biological weapons.

During the conversation, Trump also referenced the Iranian regime’s deadly crackdown on protests, which began in December 2025 and focused on the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

He said he often hears people ask why Iranians are not protesting against the regime, and pointed to the reported slaughter of tens of thousands of demonstrators as the reason.

“You can’t protest when you have machine guns sitting in front of you…and all of the sudden bullets are going out, and people are lying dead all over the place,” he said.

“They killed 75,000 protesters,” Trump said. “Who’s ever heard of that before?”