The IDF currently holds roughly 54% of the Gaza Strip, deployed east of the Yellow Line, which runs the length of the territory from north to south.

By JNS

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated on Wednesday his pledge that Israel will not withdraw from the

current lines of the security zones established in the Gaza Strip, Southern Lebanon, and Syria, as a lesson drawn from the Hamas-led attacks on the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Any drawdown or redeployment of Israeli forces within these buffer zones will take place only after “Hamas is dismantled and Gaza is demilitarized, Hezbollah is disarmed throughout Lebanon, and all jihadist threats from Syria are eliminated,” the minister said in a statement.

Katz further warned that should the various fronts escalate, the Israel Defense Forces are prepared to “maneuver and seize additional territory while evacuating residents and destroying terrorist infrastructure on the ground, turning these areas into permanent parts of Israel’s security zones in the north and south.”

He added that the policy is intended to protect Israeli citizens and communities in the Galilee, the Golan Heights, and the Negev, situated near Israel’s borders.

Israeli security forces established three security zones beyond Israel’s borders in the aftermath of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The IDF currently holds roughly 54% of the Gaza Strip, deployed east of the Yellow Line, which runs the length of the territory from north to south.

In Southern Lebanon, the IDF took control over territory that stretches about three to six miles deep inside Lebanon and runs along the Israeli-Lebanese border from the Mediterranean Sea to the area just north of Mount Hermon.

The region was seized during Israel’s latest military confrontation with Iranian proxy group Hezbollah, from March to June.

After the Assad regime was ousted by jihadist rebel forces in December 2024, IDF soldiers seized a thin strip of territory along the Syrian border, giving Israel control of high ground on Mount Hermon and in the Golan Heights with superior military vantage points.

Katz: Mission in Iran ‘not complete’

Earlier in November, Katz warned that the Iranian regime is renewing its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons.

“Regarding Iran, the mission is still not complete,” Katz said, speaking at a memorial ceremony for soldiers who fell in “Operation Kadesh” against Egyptian forces in the Sinai in 1956.

The defense minister said Tehran’s renewed nuclear push comes “alongside other serious efforts that put the State of Israel in real danger.”

“We cannot accept these threats,” he declared, adding that Israel must be prepared for any scenario and act to protect its citizens.

“This is a time of unity, of responsibility, and of mutual solidarity,” Katz concluded.