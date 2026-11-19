WATCH: IRGC montage of Shahed drones launched across Middle East November 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-montage-of-shahed-drones-launched-across-middle-east/ Email Print Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a montage of Shahed drones launched at targets across the Middle East, laying bare the terrorism it inflicts on the entire region. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/r0Zid3_4Ff2GfBRe.mp4 dronesIRGCShahed