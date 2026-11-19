New study by the Anti-Defamation League points to rising antisemitism in the American medical system, with Jewish patients and healthcare staff members increasingly fearing revealing their Jewish identity.

By World Israel News Staff

Jewish medical students, healthcare professionals and patients across the United States are increasingly concerned that revealing their Jewish identity could expose them to discrimination, hostility or unequal treatment, according to a set of new studies released Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The reports, published on Wednesday, document experiences ranging from antisemitic harassment and social exclusion to fears of professional retaliation, inadequate religious accommodations and concerns about the quality of medical care provided to Jewish patients.

The research draws on interviews and focus groups involving 115 participants, including 31 Jewish medical students, 44 healthcare professionals and 40 Jewish patients.

The studies were conducted by the ADL’s Ratings and Assessments Institute, with the medical student research carried out in collaboration with the American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA).

One healthcare professional recalled being warned during an internship not to reveal their Jewish identity because it might affect interactions with patients.

“I was actually told at one point to never disclose that I was Jewish, because it could impact patient care,” the participant said, recalling being advised to avoid answering questions about their background “because your name sounds too Jewish.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt warned that concerns about antisemitism were undermining trust in medical institutions, with Jewish patients fearing discrimination and healthcare workers feeling pressured to conceal their identities.

The study examining medical education found that some Jewish and Israeli students deliberately concealed their identities or avoided discussing their backgrounds because they feared adverse consequences for admissions, grades and residency placements.

One student said they avoided emphasizing Judaism in medical school applications out of concern that it would make them an “undesired applicant.”

Another explained, “You have to be careful who you disclose your religion [to] because grading is subjective.”

Students also described antisemitic remarks from classmates, faculty members and patients, as well as exclusion from social groups and professional activities.

One participant recalled attending an event while wearing a Star of David necklace.

“I had someone point at me and say, ‘he loves genocide!'” the student reported.

The study of healthcare professionals similarly found that some Jewish workers concealed religious symbols, refrained from discussing their backgrounds and avoided professional conversations they believed could expose them to hostility.

“I wear a Jewish star, but I always leave it under my shirt at work,” one participant said.

Others described antisemitic stereotypes, hostility from patients and colleagues, and difficulties obtaining accommodations for Jewish holidays and religious observance.

The study involving Jewish patients found that some had begun concealing their religious identity during medical appointments, particularly since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

“I never list my religion at hospitals,” one participant said. “In fact, I proactively took my religion off of any medical records that I could.”

Another described a hospital employee whose demeanor allegedly changed after learning that the patient was Jewish, saying the employee had initially been friendly but suddenly “turned to ice.”

In another account, a Jewish patient said an acupuncturist began accusing Israelis of killing children before directing similar accusations at the patient.

“Meanwhile, like, I have needles in my body, right? I can’t just get up and leave,” the participant said.

Other patients described seeking Jewish physicians because they feared discrimination, while some reported difficulties obtaining kosher meals, access to rabbis and accommodations for Sabbath observance.

Alongside the studies, the ADL’s Center on Extremism published a separate investigation examining anti-Israel activism within American healthcare institutions.

The report identified Healthcare Workers for Palestine (HCW4P) and Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) as prominent organizations involved in protests, campaigns against Israeli-linked institutions and efforts to exclude speakers identified as “Zionists.”

According to the ADL, some activists have promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories, supported terrorist organizations and attempted to blacklist Jewish or Israeli healthcare professionals.

The investigation cited a March 2024 incident in Chicago in which Jewish therapists who expressed willingness to treat a Zionist client were placed on a list of professionals whom others were encouraged to avoid referring patients to.

It also documented demonstrations associated with HCW4P at which participants displayed symbols of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, as well as material celebrating the October 7 attacks.

A separate 2025 peer-reviewed survey cited by the ADL found that 39.2% of 645 Jewish healthcare professionals surveyed reported direct exposure to antisemitism in academic or professional environments, while 26.4% reported feeling threatened or unsafe.

The ADL and AJMA called on hospitals, medical schools and other healthcare institutions to strengthen reporting mechanisms, provide training about antisemitism, ensure religious accommodations and hold those responsible for discriminatory conduct accountable.

The organizations also launched a campaign encouraging Jewish patients, medical students and healthcare workers to report incidents and advocate for safer, more inclusive medical environments.