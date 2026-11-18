Erez Crossing, on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the entrance point from Gaza into Israel. (Andrew McIntire/TPS)

Erez Crossing, on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the entrance point from Gaza into Israel. (Andrew McIntire/TPS)

Activists from towns devasted by October 7th say the government is prioritizing Gaza, at the expense of their communities’ safety.

By World Israel News Staff

Residents and organizations representing communities along Israel’s border with Gaza have expressed outrage over plans to reopen the Erez Crossing to allow goods and humanitarian aid trucks to enter the Strip, nearly three years after the Hamas-led October 7 massacre devastated the region.

According to a report by the Hebrew-language outlet Ma’ariv, the crossing is set to reopen on Wednesday, with trucks carrying goods traveling along roads used by local communities. Cargo inspections are expected to take place on the Israeli side of the border.

Community activists have raised concerns that the anticipated influx of heavy trucks will disrupt residents’ quality of life and further distress communities still recovering from the trauma of the October 7 attacks.

Many residents were displaced from their homes for extended periods following the massacre, during which Hamas terrorists and other attackers committed atrocities including rape, mutilation and the murder of children and elderly people.

“We will not allow the needs of our enemies to be prioritized over the safety and security of our communities,” Yifat Ben-Shoshan, a resident of Netiv HaAsara, the community closest to the crossing, told Ma’ariv.

The Movement for the Future of the Gaza Envelope, a community organization representing residents of the border region, released a statement condemning the planned reopening and accusing the government of disregarding commitments made to local communities.

“Just two months ago, the defense minister personally promised that trucks would not be inspected at the Erez crossing without coordination with local residents. Now, contrary to that commitment, we have been informed that the crossing is expected to reopen tomorrow to inspect humanitarian aid trucks. Promises made to residents must be honored, particularly when decisions directly affect their security,” the organization said.

“While Gaza remains militarized and Hamas continues to rebuild, the government cannot advance aid-related measures without disclosing their security implications and consulting border communities. Since October 7, 2023, we have refused to accept security decisions being made behind closed doors, leaving residents to learn about them last.”