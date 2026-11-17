WATCH: Trump issues dire warning to Iran over Washington bomb threat November 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-issues-dire-warning-to-iran-over-washington-threat/ Email Print President Donald Trump warned that Iran would pay an unprecedented price if reports of a potential attack on Washington prove true, calling the Iranian regime “crazy” and declaring that the threat underscores why Tehran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. Donald TrumpIran threatPhilippines