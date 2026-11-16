’60 Minutes’: Iran hit at least 31 US sites

Satellite footage shows the damage done to the living quarters at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. (X Screenshot)

According to figures presented in the CBS report, 23 American troops have been killed and more than 800 wounded since the war began.

By JFeed

Iran struck at least 31 American military and diplomatic sites in eight countries during the war that began in February and destroyed the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to an investigation aired by CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Correspondent Norah O’Donnell presented an analysis of satellite imagery and newly obtained video showing the scale of destruction at American bases.

The report found that hundreds of buildings and facilities were damaged in countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. It said the Pentagon has not yet disclosed the full extent of the damage.

The investigation raises hard questions about the US military’s preparedness and about how much the public has been told about the harm done to American forces.

According to figures presented in the report, 23 American troops have been killed and more than 800 wounded since the war began.

The Pentagon has released information about incidents with heavy casualties, but CBS reported that it has not given the public a full picture of the damage to military facilities and infrastructure.

One of the incidents examined in the program was the Iranian attack on the American facility at Kuwait’s Shuaiba port on March 1.

Six American troops were killed, making it the deadliest strike on US forces in the war.

Major Steven Ramsbottom, who survived the attack, criticized the military’s preparations at the site.

He said the command post where the troops were stationed was not properly protected and had serious shortcomings in both defenses and medical care.

“I feel it was a tactical failure of the military, of our leadership, and of me too, down to my level,” Ramsbottom said on the program.

“We simply didn’t plan it well, and that has to be a lesson learned.”

Ramsbottom has filed a complaint with the House and Senate Armed Services Committees alleging that senior officers ignored warnings about the inadequate protection.

He said the command post had no doctor and no permanent first aid station, and that only one ambulance was available to the troops.

Joey Amor, whose wife, Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor, was killed in the attack, also blamed military decision-makers.

“To be honest, it’s on them. They killed my wife,” he told the program. “They killed those soldiers. This isn’t political. There were people in command who made decisions.”

The report comes after President Donald Trump stated that the war had been decided.

According to the investigation, the strikes continued after those statements, and American facilities kept coming under attack throughout the months of fighting.