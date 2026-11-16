WATCH: New Hamas footage exposes Yahya Sinwar hiding inside Rafah school November 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-hamas-footage-exposes-yahya-sinwar-hiding-inside-rafah-school/ Email Print A Hamas-affiliated channel released new footage of eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas commanders hiding inside a school somewhere in Rafah, southern Gaza. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/IRzNlUw21lJiierA.mp4 GazaHamasYahya Sinwar