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WATCH: New Hamas footage exposes Yahya Sinwar hiding inside Rafah school

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A Hamas-affiliated channel released new footage of eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas commanders hiding inside a school somewhere in Rafah, southern Gaza.

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