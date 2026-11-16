Iran threatens US Navy officers as destroyer returns home

The USS Spruance (DDG-111), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, in port in San Diego, California. (Shutterstock)

“We will find you” – Iran publicly threatens two US naval officers as vessel returns home following extended combat deployment.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran has issued a public threat against two American naval officers who served aboard a US warship involved in military operations against the Islamic Republic, warning that it would find them as their destroyer returned to California following the longest deployment by a US Navy destroyer since World War II.

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa posted the warning on X on Friday, November 13, identifying Commander Leigh R. Tate, commanding officer of the USS Spruance, and Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey E. York, the vessel’s executive officer.

“We will find you,” the embassy declared.

The message accompanied an earlier Iranian statement accusing the two officers of responsibility for a deadly February missile strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab.

“Remember these two criminals,” the embassy wrote in March, accusing them of ordering Tomahawk missile launches that killed 168 children.

“Don’t they have children of their own?” it added.

The embassy’s allegations concerning the officers’ personal responsibility for the school strike have not been independently substantiated.

The latest warning coincided with the Spruance’s arrival at Naval Base San Diego, ending a 357-day deployment that began on November 21, 2025, as part of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer remained in the Middle East for months after the aircraft carrier departed the region, participating in US military operations against Iran and the enforcement of the American naval blockade.

According to the US Navy, the warship traveled more than 88,000 nautical miles during its deployment and launched dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles against Iranian military targets between February and August.

The destroyer also intercepted and destroyed 12 Iranian drones and four anti-ship cruise missiles while operating in an environment of sustained missile and drone threats.

In April, the Spruance intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska after it attempted to evade the American blockade. The destroyer fired on the vessel, disabling its engine after repeated warnings.

The Navy awarded the ship and its crew the Presidential Unit Citation and Combat Action Ribbon for their role in Operation Epic Fury.

“Leading the ship and crew has been the honor of a lifetime,” Tate said in a statement released upon the vessel’s return.

“Spruance Sailors made a difference. They represented their families, their ship and the United States Navy with distinction.”

Speaking to local media in San Diego, Tate described the combat conditions faced by the crew during its prolonged deployment.

“Obviously I won’t get into specifics for operational security, but I’ll say that this crew did experience some … pretty intense combat,” he told KPBS.

The Iranian threat came amid growing concern in Washington about possible retaliation against American military personnel and senior government officials following the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News that the public identification of American servicemen by an official Iranian diplomatic account was a significant warning.

“This should be setting off alarm bells in Washington, in the White House, the Pentagon, and even within CENTCOM,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic has literally identified personnel that they allege are involved in strikes against the regime, and they’re talking about retribution.”

Taleblu urged American authorities to take measures against any potential Iranian operation targeting the officers.

“If indeed there is any plot to go after these individuals, it is critical they’re detected, they are disrupted, they are defeated,” he said.

The warning followed comments by President Donald Trump during a November 12 interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, in which he threatened severe retaliation if Iran assassinated a senior American official.

Asked what would happen if Tehran carried out such an attack, Trump responded, “They will not exist very long, any longer.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also confirmed Friday that he had relocated from his Washington-area residence to a military base following threats against his life.

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said he was complying with instructions from the Secret Service.

“Why am I going to be afraid when the brave military personnel in the Gulf, President Trump, constantly receive death threats?” he asked.

Bessent characterized Iran as behaving “like a dangerous cornered animal” but maintained that intimidation would not derail the administration’s campaign of economic pressure against Tehran.

Iran’s embassy in South Africa subsequently mocked the security arrangements adopted by senior American officials.

“Rubio, Bessent, Hegseth, and other U.S. officials live in constant fear, haunted by the crimes committed, and now confined to military bunkers for their own protection,” the embassy wrote.

The escalating threats coincide with new allegations from US prosecutors concerning Iranian-backed terrorist operations targeting American and allied interests.

On November 10, the Justice Department announced terrorism charges against three men accused of involvement in a network responsible for nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States.

The indictment includes an alleged September plot against RAF Fairford, a British air base housing American military aircraft and personnel.

US authorities linked the alleged operation to a network associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kataib Hezbollah. The charges remain allegations, and Iran has denied involvement in the Fairford plot.

In a statement accompanying the indictment, US Attorney Jamie McDonald warned that the danger posed by Iranian-backed terrorist networks extended beyond the Middle East.

“The threat presented by Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups to America and our allies is not hypothetical — it is very real,” McDonald said.

Iranian officials have separately warned that American military installations beyond the Middle East could become targets in the event of renewed US attacks.

On November 11, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei told Al Mayadeen that Tehran would not necessarily confine its retaliation to American facilities near Iranian territory.

“If the Americans make a mistake and attack us, we will not limit ourselves to nearby bases,” Rezaei said.