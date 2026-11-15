WATCH: IDF demolishes 35-meter tunnel in south Lebanon November 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-35-meter-tunnel-in-south-lebanon/ Email Print IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon destroyed an underground route about 35 meters long, including two living quarters, in the village of Majdal Zoun. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/kZJ8W3aGc7p-Hi8p.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/aqMj6gF4YsO-VimE.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanon