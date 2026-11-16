The photographs were transferred in early 2024 during Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Israeli military transferred 3.5 million photographs of Palestinians to Amazon’s cloud computing infrastructure for a facial recognition project, according to leaked documents obtained by The Guardian.

The images were uploaded to an Amazon data center near Tel Aviv during the early months of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, the newspaper reported.

The collection includes photographs of Palestinians living in Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

According to the investigation, the transfer was carried out by an Israeli military department known as Rolling Stone, which operates within a military software unit and maintains an extensive archive of photographs of Palestinians.

In early 2024, the department notified Amazon that it intended to transfer the images to the company’s cloud infrastructure to support a facial recognition initiative involving Rekognition, Amazon’s artificial intelligence-powered image analysis service.

The Guardian reported that the photographs were part of a broader collection maintained by the military department, which holds images covering Palestinian populations in both territories.

The findings emerged from leaked documents and interviews with Israeli military sources examining the military’s growing reliance on Amazon Web Services for storing and processing information.

According to the newspaper, the Israeli military has transferred substantial quantities of data to Amazon’s facilities in recent years, including sensitive intelligence records and information concerning Palestinians.

The investigation identified the photograph collection as one component of that wider migration of military information to commercial cloud infrastructure.

Amazon’s Rekognition platform provides AI-based image analysis capabilities, including facial recognition technology.

The military department reportedly identified the service as the intended platform for its project when informing Amazon about the planned transfer.

The Guardian said the documents established that the photographs had been moved to the company’s data center near Tel Aviv.