Trump repeatedly backed out of Iran strikes despite Israeli military preparations

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US president says he will not decide on military action before the start of 2027.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly decided against ordering planned military strikes on Iran in recent weeks despite Israeli preparations for an American attack, Channel 12 reported, as the president indicated that he would postpone any decision on military action until after the beginning of 2027.

According to the Israeli network, the Israeli military had been placed on alert several times in anticipation of US operations against Iran, only for Trump to decide against proceeding.

“In the past few weeks, Israel geared up several times for an intended US attack on Iran,” Channel 12 reported.

Israeli military systems were prepared for each anticipated operation, “but Trump was the one who changed his mind, and didn’t give the order [to attack],” the network added.

Channel 12 said military censorship restrictions prevented it from disclosing the exact number of occasions on which preparations had been made.

Despite the repeated postponements, an Israeli official told the network that “chances for offensive action against Iran are growing,” although Israel continues to await authorization from Trump.

The report also described a meeting held last night between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad chief Roman Gofman, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior officials.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants received a briefing on secrecy requirements. Channel 12 suggested that the instructions resembled those issued before previous military operations against Iran.

A source familiar with the discussions warned that delaying military action could create more difficult circumstances for future operations.

“If the US and Israel don’t act now, they’ll have to take military action at some later stage, but under harsher conditions,” the source told Channel 12.

Trump, however, indicated that he was not prepared to authorize an immediate strike.

“I am not rushing into any decision” regarding Iran, Trump told Axios. “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”

In a separate interview with Fox News yesterday, Trump made similar remarks about the timing of a possible military operation.

During that interview, the president also claimed there was an “indication” that Iran was pursuing biological weapons.