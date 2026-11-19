The Treasury Department cited Wa Ta’awanu, which purportedly provides emergency relief services, as an impediment to the attempts to dislodge Hezbollah.

By Mike Wagenheim, JNS

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a charity and smuggling network affiliated with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group on Wednesday.

The Wa Ta’awanu Association “provides cover for Hezbollah’s activities under the guise of delivering humanitarian services,” the department stated.

The federal government also designated members of a gold and cash smuggling network out of Lebanon and Turkey, which Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force run.

“The Iranian regime’s attempts to infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty through terror proxies like Hezbollah will not be tolerated,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary.

“The U.S. government will continue to disrupt Iran’s attempts to exert influence in the region and fund its proxies.”

Washington is backing efforts by Israel and Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah and move the group, which has long controlled South Lebanon, away from Israel’s border to avoid further conflict.

Hezbollah serves as one of Iran’s terror proxies around the Middle East.

“Today’s action exposes Hezbollah’s continued exploitation of civilian charitable organizations and its efforts to portray itself as a provider of humanitarian assistance,” the Treasury Department said.

“It also increases pressure on the group’s illicit financing networks as Hezbollah seeks to resist growing calls and international pressure to disarm,” it said.

The department cited Wa Ta’awanu, which purportedly provides emergency relief services, as an impediment to the attempts to dislodge Hezbollah.

The group “provides a pretext for Hezbollah’s militant activities” in the so-called pilot zones which the Lebanese Armed Forces are attempting to clear out, the Treasury Department said.

The entity’s founder, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, was also sanctioned on Wednesday.

The Lebanon-based Gold Global Company and its owner, Hassan Khechen, and his brother, Ibrahim Khechen, were designated for transferring funds from the IRGC to Hezbollah in coordination with Hezbollah financial officials.

Sankari Gold Kuyumculuk Ticaret Limited Sirketi, a Turkey-based business controlled by Hassan Khechen, was also sanctioned for assisting Gold Global Company move gold bullion and cash from Africa.