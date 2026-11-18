US military chief meets IDF and Mossad heads as tensions with Iran rise

L-R: Mossad director Roman Gofman, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper meet at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, November 18, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Israeli intelligence chief reportedly pressed Washington for renewed strikes against Iran.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper and senior Israeli defense officials held security consultations in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to strengthen military cooperation and assess potential regional threats amid heightened tensions with Iran.

The talks at the Kirya military headquarters included IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director Roman Gofman, bringing together senior American and Israeli military and intelligence officials.

Their meeting followed a broader assessment involving commanders from both armed forces, during which Cooper and Zamir reviewed regional security conditions and preparations for possible developments.

The IDF said the discussions addressed “regional developments and shared security challenges,” alongside the “importance of deepening strategic and operational cooperation between the militaries, strengthening coordination, and bolstering joint readiness to address a range of scenarios.”

The consultations come as Israeli officials consider the possibility of further military action against Iran.

Ynetnews reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions, that Gofman recently pressed American officials to support renewed strikes against Iran. Israeli leaders have also expressed a preference for coordinating any future military operations with Washington.

The report comes alongside heightened American military deployments in the region.

Wednesday’s consultations involved several senior figures responsible for Israel’s military operations, intelligence gathering and strategic planning.

Among them were Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Planning Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, and Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler.

Senior American military officers also participated, according to the IDF.

Following the wider assessment, Cooper joined Zamir and Gofman for separate three-way discussions at the military headquarters, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military characterized the meetings as part of efforts to expand cooperation with American forces, improve coordination and maintain readiness for different security contingencies.

No specific military operation or decision to undertake renewed strikes against Iran was announced following the meetings.