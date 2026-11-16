Trump expresses alarm at growing US antisemitism, compares situation to Nazi Germany

President Donald Trump gestures while arriving to speak during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Port Huron, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

“It’s like Germany in 1938” – President Trump expresses alarm at the extent of antisemitism in the US, vows to fight anti-Jewish bigotry on college campuses.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump has compared the rise of antisemitism in the United States to conditions in Nazi Germany in 1938, expressing alarm at the extent of anti-Jewish hostility and pledging to continue his administration’s campaign against antisemitism on college campuses.

Speaking Thursday during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said he had never expected to see such levels of antisemitism in the United States.

“I’m amazed to see it. I never thought this, this is like Germany in 1938 or whatever. It’s like crazy what’s going on,” Trump said.

The comparison came just days after the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the November 1938 Nazi pogrom in which synagogues and Jewish businesses were destroyed across Germany and Austria, thousands of Jews were arrested, and dozens were murdered.

According to FBI statistics released in August, 1,528 anti-Jewish hate crime incidents were reported in 2025, accounting for approximately 63% of all reported religion-based hate crimes. Jews constitute roughly 2% of the US population.

The president suggested that the rise in antisemitism began during Barack Obama’s presidency and had continued to worsen in subsequent years.

Reports by the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations have documented increasing antisemitic incidents over the past decade, including a particularly sharp escalation following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Asked what his administration was doing to address the problem, Trump pointed to its efforts to pressure universities accused of tolerating anti-Jewish discrimination.

“Harvard’s antisemitic,” Trump declared, referring to the university’s handling of antisemitism allegations and the financial pressure applied by his administration.

The White House has sought to compel universities to strengthen protections for Jewish students through federal investigations, funding restrictions and financial settlements.

Trump also suggested that much of the antisemitism in American society remains difficult to detect.

“It’s very much hidden,” he said, warning that concealed prejudice could be particularly dangerous.

Trump’s remarks also came amid controversy surrounding a pro-Palestinian bicycle protest in Philadelphia on November 8 that promoted a boycott of Jewish-owned businesses accused of supporting Israeli military operations.

Jewish organizations condemned the protest as antisemitic, particularly because it took place on the eve of the Kristallnacht anniversary. Organizers maintained that the timing was coincidental.