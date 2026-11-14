Securing Somaliland’s skies: The case for an Israel-UAE alliance

As Somalia expands its air power with Turkish support and reportedly pursues advanced Pakistani fighter jets, Somaliland faces a growing security threat. Could an Israel-UAE defense partnership provide the protection it urgently needs?

By Jonathan Pollard, World Israel News

The shifting skies of the Horn of Africa are rapidly forcing a strategic reevaluation in Hargeisa. As Somalia aggressively upgrades its military capabilities, Somaliland finds itself facing a growing air threat with virtually no modern air defense capacity.

With Turkey deploying F-16 fighter jets to Somalia and pursuing an expanded military aviation presence in the country, the regional balance of power is tilting dangerously against Somaliland.

Compounding this threat are reports that Mogadishu is pursuing a massive, potentially $900 million defense agreement with Islamabad to acquire up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III multirole fighter jets. Although neither government has publicly confirmed the final terms of such an agreement, its implications for Somaliland could be profound.

Co-developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the JF-17 Thunder is a lightweight, single-engine combat aircraft marketed as a cost-effective supersonic alternative to Western fighter jets. The advanced Block III variant reportedly under consideration features an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, upgraded avionics and the capability to deploy sophisticated air-to-air and air-to-ground precision munitions.

If completed, the acquisition would mark one of the most consequential upgrades to Somali air power since 1991. The deal has become more feasible following the UN Security Council’s late 2023 decision to lift its longstanding general arms embargo on Somalia’s federal government.

Although Turkey’s military deployment has primarily been directed toward supporting Somalia’s campaign against Islamist terrorist groups, the growing concentration of advanced aircraft in Mogadishu carries serious strategic implications for Somaliland, whose independence Somalia continues to reject.

Somaliland has naturally looked toward Israel, the first UN member state to formally recognize its independence, for a potential security lifeline.

Israeli security cooperation with Hargeisa has already begun, while the United Arab Emirates has invested heavily in the strategic port and airport infrastructure at Berbera. Reports have also raised the possibility of an expanded Israeli presence in the area, although the extent of any such deployment remains unconfirmed.

Yet Jerusalem has not publicly announced a comprehensive air defense package for Somaliland.

The roadblock is straightforward: modern air defense systems are expensive, and Somaliland lacks the financial resources to acquire and maintain a sophisticated defensive network independently.

If the United Arab Emirates steps in as the financial anchor for a trilateral security partnership, Israel has a realistic, tiered menu of defensive capabilities that could help secure Somaliland’s airspace.

The Immediate Layer: Cost-Effective Short-Range Defenses

To address the immediate threat of low-flying drones and other aerial threats without requiring an enormous financial commitment or military footprint, Israel could initially provide lightweight, mobile air defense systems.

The Red Sky System: One potential option is Elbit Systems’ Red Sky, a very-short-range air defense solution combining detection and tracking capabilities with missile-based interception.

Mounted on mobile platforms, systems of this class could provide localized low-altitude protection against certain drones, attack helicopters and other aerial threats.

However, their effectiveness against larger drones, such as Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci, would depend on the aircraft’s operating altitude, range and other engagement conditions. Short-range defenses alone would not provide a comprehensive answer to these threats.

Directed-Energy Augmentation: Israel could also examine the inclusion of portable or vehicle-mounted counter-drone laser technologies to supplement missile-based defenses.

Such systems offer the potential for relatively inexpensive engagements against certain unmanned aircraft, although their effectiveness depends on atmospheric conditions, available power and targeting capabilities.

Operational Footprint: Mobile short-range defenses would generally require less infrastructure than a sophisticated area-defense network. With appropriate training, maintenance arrangements and technical support, Somaliland forces could potentially operate them independently, reducing the need for a substantial foreign military presence.

These systems would not make Somaliland’s skies impenetrable, but they could provide an important initial layer of protection while more advanced capabilities are developed.

The Advanced Anti-Drone Unit: Tailored Research and Development

To build a more robust barrier against the growing regional drone threat, Israel and Somaliland could explore the establishment of a dedicated counter-drone unit.

Such a force could integrate several complementary technologies, including missile-based interceptors, laser systems, high-power microwave emitters, precision-guided autocannons, guided rockets and high-speed interceptor drones designed to track and neutralize hostile unmanned aircraft.

The purpose would be to create a layered system capable of detecting, disrupting and destroying different classes of drones rather than relying on any single defensive technology.

The Development Obstacle: There is an operational catch. Although some of these technologies are already commercially available or have entered military service in various forms, others remain experimental or have not been widely deployed in the specific configurations envisioned here.

An integrated system tailored to Somaliland’s requirements would therefore require additional engineering, testing and potentially significant research and development by Israeli defense contractors.

The UAE Capital Requirement: Developing and sustaining such a capability would require substantial financial support. Emirati investment could provide the resources necessary to adapt existing Israeli technologies, develop new combinations of systems and establish the required training and maintenance infrastructure.

The Diplomatic and Legal Challenge: Somaliland’s disputed international status complicates military procurement. Many defense exporters would be reluctant to supply sophisticated weapons to a government that most countries do not formally recognize.

Israel’s recognition creates an important diplomatic advantage and a potential channel for direct security cooperation, although any weapons transfers would remain subject to applicable export controls and international legal obligations.

With Israeli technology and Emirati financing, Somaliland could potentially overcome some of the political and financial obstacles that have limited its access to advanced defensive equipment.

The Strategic Layer: The Barak MX System

Defending critical infrastructure, particularly the capital city of Hargeisa and the strategic deepwater port of Berbera, against modern fighter aircraft and sophisticated missile threats requires a substantial leap in capability.

The Barak MX System: Israel Aerospace Industries’ Barak MX air defense system is a strong candidate for consideration.

The system combines advanced radar, centralized battle management and modular launchers capable of employing different interceptors against a wide range of aerial threats.

Depending on its configuration, Barak MX can engage aircraft, cruise missiles and certain missile threats at varying distances, providing a level of area defense far beyond that offered by portable or very-short-range systems.

For Somaliland, such a capability could significantly strengthen deterrence and help protect its most strategically important locations.

The Catch: Deploying a system as sophisticated as Barak MX would not be a plug-and-play operation.

It would require trained personnel, radar infrastructure, secure communications, maintenance facilities and a reliable command-and-control network.

Israeli technical specialists would likely play an important role in installation, training and support, although permanent Israeli combat operators would not necessarily be required.

The system would also represent a major financial commitment, making substantial UAE participation especially important.

Even an advanced system cannot guarantee complete protection against every aerial threat. Nevertheless, a properly integrated area-defense network could fundamentally change Somaliland’s ability to deter and respond to potential attacks.

The Financial and Strategic Challenge

The growing military relationship between Mogadishu and Ankara presents Somaliland with a difficult security dilemma.

Turkey has invested heavily in Somalia’s armed forces, while the reported JF-17 acquisition could eventually provide Mogadishu with a modern fighter capability of its own.

A deal approaching $900 million would represent an enormous commitment relative to Somalia’s domestic security resources, raising questions about how such an acquisition would be financed. Outside financial support remains a possibility, although specific arrangements have not been publicly established.

For Somaliland, matching these capabilities aircraft for aircraft would be prohibitively expensive.

A defensive strategy built around layered air defense systems would offer a more realistic alternative.

The UAE is particularly well positioned to support such an effort.

Abu Dhabi has already made substantial investments in Berbera, including its port infrastructure, and has a clear interest in protecting maritime trade routes connecting the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

For Israel, Somaliland’s location near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait carries additional strategic significance given the threat posed by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

A stronger Somaliland security partnership could therefore serve overlapping Israeli, Emirati and Somaliland interests.

Such an arrangement would still require careful diplomatic coordination, financing agreements and a sustainable training and maintenance framework.

The Verdict: Time for a Trilateral Push

Having taken the bold step of recognizing Somaliland, Israel cannot afford to ignore the growing military imbalance confronting its strategically positioned partner.

The expanding Mogadishu-Ankara security relationship, combined with the prospect of advanced Pakistani fighter jets entering Somalia’s arsenal, creates a challenge that Somaliland is poorly equipped to meet on its own.

Jerusalem, however, cannot shoulder the financial and operational burden of building Somaliland’s air defenses alone.

Israel should therefore explore a trilateral arrangement with the UAE and Somaliland, bringing together Emirati capital, Israeli defense technology and Somaliland’s strategic geography.

The immediate priority should be establishing affordable, mobile defenses against selected drone and low-altitude threats. Over time, that capability could expand into specialized counter-drone units and a more sophisticated integrated air defense network.

Such a partnership would not guarantee control of the skies over Hargeisa and Berbera, nor would it eliminate the risk of regional confrontation. But it could provide Somaliland with a credible defensive capability and strengthen deterrence against better-armed neighbors.

For Israel, the stakes extend beyond Somaliland itself. A secure and stable partner overlooking one of the world’s most important maritime corridors would represent a valuable strategic asset in a region increasingly shaped by competing military powers and Iranian-backed threats.

The combination of Israeli technology, Emirati financing and Somaliland’s strategic position offers a practical path forward.

The longer Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi wait, the more difficult and expensive it may become to address the widening military imbalance in the Horn of Africa.