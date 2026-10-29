Ilhan Omar’s ‘flamboyant brother-husband’ shamed family: Source

Ahmed Nur Said Elmi “was walking around in tight female clothing, which is heavily frowned upon in the Somali community,” said a family friend.

By World Israel News Staff

New allegations surrounding progressive lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) reported marriage to a man she is rumored to have wed for immigration purposes have emerged, with a source from the congresswoman’s tight-knit Somali community in Minneapolis describing tensions involving Omar, her former husband, and the man at the center of the controversy.

According to the source, Ahmed Hirsi — the father of Omar’s children, whom she married in an Islamic ceremony before the two legally wed years later — was reportedly angered when Omar’s former legal husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, came to live with them.

For years, allegations have circulated that Omar married Elmi, who is reportedly her biological brother, to facilitate his immigration to the United States. Omar has faced repeated scrutiny over the timeline of her marriages, including the fact that she had children with Hirsi while legally married to Elmi.

Elmi has shared social media posts referring to Omar’s children as his “nieces.” He now lives in the United Kingdom and works in academia, with “queer theory” among his research areas.

A family friend told the New York Post that Elmi’s clothing and presentation were a source of tension between Omar and Hirsi.

Elmi “was walking around in tight female clothing, which is heavily frowned upon in the Somali community,” the source said, recalling that Hirsi had been asked why he was hosting Elmi.

Hirsi reportedly explained that Elmi was Omar’s “brother from London” and expressed resentment over the arrangement.

The source recalled Hirsi saying that “Ilhan had ‘embarrassed all of us by bringing him here,’” and added that he had “used very strong words and said it was ‘disgusting.’”

The source also said Hirsi maintained that Omar had married Elmi legally to secure immigration papers, while describing himself as her only husband in the Islamic sense.

Hirsi reportedly referred to Elmi as “pure trash,” the friend added.

In a recent interview, when asked if she had married her brother, Omar offered an unusual answer. “Not to my knowledge,” she said.

Commentators questioned why she used that particular phrase, rather than saying no. Some suggested that she had perhaps answered that way on the advice of a lawyer.

Omar is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security regarding the marriage and her citizenship status.