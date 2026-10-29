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WATCH: Muslim woman blasts Islamic prayer call at Florida meeting

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A Muslim woman in a full burqa was dragged away by police after disrupting a Florida board meeting by blasting the Islamic call to prayer, the sound typically broadcast from minarets.

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