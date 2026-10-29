WATCH: Muslim woman blasts Islamic prayer call at Florida meeting October 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-muslim-woman-blasts-islamic-prayer-call-at-florida-meeting/ Email Print A Muslim woman in a full burqa was dragged away by police after disrupting a Florida board meeting by blasting the Islamic call to prayer, the sound typically broadcast from minarets. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-28-22-49-54.mp4 FloridaIslamprayer