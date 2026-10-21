Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s problem isn’t his name, it’s his record

Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a news conference at the Spirit of Detroit shortly after winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

El-Sayed repeatedly invokes Islamophobia when questioned about his family’s reported Muslim Brotherhood ties and his own controversial record on Israel and Hamas.

By Jordan Levy, World Israel News

Ask Abdul El-Sayed about the Muslim Brotherhood, and there’s a good chance the conversation will quickly become about you.

Why are you asking? What are you implying? Is it because of his Muslim name? Because he prays differently? Have you forgotten that America guarantees freedom of religion?

It’s a familiar response from the Michigan Democratic Senate candidate, who has repeatedly challenged the motives of those questioning his family’s reported Muslim Brotherhood associations.

The latest confrontation came at an October 17 town hall in Caro, Michigan, when an attendee asked whether El-Sayed would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed said he would, but immediately challenged the questioner’s intentions.

“Why are you asking the question?” he demanded. “What are you implying?”

He suggested that the attendee, identified as Tommy, assumed his Muslim faith meant he might place loyalties above the United States Constitution.

What began as a question about the Muslim Brotherhood became a lecture about religious freedom, John F. Kennedy’s Catholic faith and the separation of religion and government.

El-Sayed questioned the attendee about his Christian beliefs before declaring, “I think it’s you who needs to understand the Constitution, not me.”

The exchange went viral, with supporters praising El-Sayed for confronting what they considered an Islamophobic question and critics questioning why he had turned the interrogation on the attendee.

The Muslim Brotherhood questions

The organization at the center of the controversy is not simply an obscure political movement. In January 2026, the United States designated the Egyptian and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and its Lebanese branch as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, citing material support for Hamas.

And the questions about El-Sayed’s family did not emerge from nowhere.

In archived social media posts from 2012 and 2013, his half-sister, Eman Abdelhadi, described a history of Muslim Brotherhood involvement among their Egyptian relatives.

In June 2012, she wrote that her family had long been associated with the Brotherhood. Another post described a conversation with their shared biological mother, Fatten Fathy Elkomy, about her involvement with the organization while attending college in Egypt during the early 1970s.

In 2013, Abdelhadi also wrote about relatives jailed over their involvement with the Brotherhood.

These posts do not establish that El-Sayed himself belonged to or supported the organization. They do, however, provide a factual basis for asking about his family’s reported history, particularly after he categorically denied that either he or his family had ties to the Brotherhood.

During an October 11 appearance on *NBC’s Meet the Press*, moderator Kristen Welker asked El-Sayed directly about those alleged connections.

He denied them, then accused Republican opponent Mike Rogers of exploiting his religion.

“His only strategy is to point to me and my name and my faith,” El-Sayed said, arguing that Rogers wanted voters to distrust people who pray differently.

But Welker was asking about specific allegations concerning his family, not whether Muslims should be permitted to serve in Congress.

Days later, NBC’s Tom Llamas confronted El-Sayed with the posts attributed to his sister.

El-Sayed dismissed them as hearsay, said he had never discussed the subject with his mother and questioned why events in Egypt decades before his birth were relevant to his candidacy.

His response offered an explanation for his lack of personal knowledge, but did not independently resolve the historical claims.

A recurring defense

The argument over his name and faith was hardly new.

During an August interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, El-Sayed accused President Donald Trump of exploiting his Muslim identity.

“He was trying to highlight aspects of my name and my faith in what is a play toward a kind of Islamophobia,” he said.

At an August victory rally, he confronted Rogers over the pronunciation of his first name.

“Listen, man, if you can’t say the name Abdulrahman, keep the name out your damn mouth,” he declared.

Religious prejudice is a legitimate concern, and candidates should not face suspicion simply because they are Muslim. But allegations about family history and questions about a candidate’s own political positions cannot automatically be dismissed as religious discrimination.

Indeed, El-Sayed has a public record extending well beyond his relatives.

During Egypt’s 2011 revolution, he supported the uprising against Hosni Mubarak and argued against allowing fears of the Muslim Brotherhood to dictate America’s response.

The following year, he signed a statement concerning Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated president.

Neither position establishes personal affiliation with the Brotherhood. Both, however, are part of his political record and can legitimately be examined.

Israel, Iran and Hamas

El-Sayed’s own statements about Israel and American foreign policy raise more consequential questions for someone seeking a Senate seat.

During an October 8 debate with Rogers, he was asked whether Israel or Iran posed the greater threat to the United States.

He refused to choose, dismissing the comparison as a “ridiculous hypothetical” while accusing Israel of drawing America into unnecessary conflicts.

Asked whether he would support providing defensive weapons to Israel during an attack, he reiterated his opposition to spending American tax dollars on weapons for foreign countries.

Then, in an ABC News interview released October 19, he went further.

“An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn’t be fighting is not an ally,” he declared.

“I think it’s time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend.”

These are not questions about his religion. They concern his proposed approach to one of America’s most important Middle Eastern allies and the security commitments he would help shape as a senator.

An older recording also raises questions about his understanding of Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to Jewish voters at Detroit’s Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue during his unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial campaign, El-Sayed discussed Hamas and the Israeli military in comparable terms.

He said he viewed the Israeli military “the same way” he viewed Hamas in the context of international law.

The comparison deserves scrutiny. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization responsible for deliberately massacring civilians, including during the October 7 attacks. The IDF is the military of a sovereign state, whose operations are subject to international humanitarian law.

Both can be evaluated under international law, but that does not erase the fundamental differences between their identities, purposes and conduct.

El-Sayed’s statements following the October 7 massacre have also generated controversy.

On October 21, 2023, just two weeks after Hamas terrorists murdered approximately 1,200 people in Israel and abducted hundreds more, he accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

“At the heart of the genocide being perpetrated against innocent Palestinians today is the Islamophobic trope that all Palestinians must be aligned with Hamas,” he wrote on X.

Two years later, on October 7, 2025, his Senate campaign sent a fundraising email criticizing Israeli military operations and AIPAC’s political influence without mentioning the Hamas massacre or hostages.

His campaign subsequently said the email had been sent in error, but it drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

The synagogue attack controversy

El-Sayed’s response to the March 2026 terrorist attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township raised a different but equally important question about his judgment.

After an attacker drove a vehicle into the synagogue while approximately 140 people were inside, El-Sayed condemned the assault and antisemitism.

But he also discussed the attacker’s reported family losses during fighting in Lebanon and spoke about cycles of suffering that can lead people to inflict suffering on others.

Some members of the Jewish community criticized those remarks as inappropriate following an attempted attack on a synagogue filled with civilians, including children.

El-Sayed later expressed regret for the pain his comments caused.

Unlike his exchanges over the Muslim Brotherhood, this controversy did not center on accusations of Islamophobia. It concerned whether his response showed appropriate sensitivity to the victims of an attempted terrorist attack.

The distinction matters. Not every controversy involving El-Sayed follows the same pattern, but each deserves to be judged on its own facts rather than dismissed or defended on the basis of his religious identity.

The questions he cannot dismiss

The allegations concerning El-Sayed’s relatives can be distinguished from his own statements and actions. His family’s associations with the Muslim Brotherhood raise legitimate concerns, but do not prove his personal involvement.

But his statements about Hamas, Israel, Iran and American foreign policy are his own.

A candidate seeking a seat in the United States Senate should expect difficult questions about those positions, particularly when they concern terrorism, national security and America’s allies.

Yet El-Sayed has repeatedly responded to uncomfortable scrutiny by shifting attention toward the motives of those asking the questions.

Religious freedom protects his right to believe and worship as he chooses. It does not place his political positions beyond criticism or make legitimate questions disappear.

So no, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, the problem isn’t your name. It’s your record.