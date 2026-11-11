Israel unveils new stealthy long-range cruise missile carrying half-ton warhead

Computer-generated visualization of the new "Super Ice" cruise missile. (Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

Israeli defense manufacturer reveals its new long-range cruise missile system, carrying four times the payload of previous models.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli defense manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled a new long-range cruise missile capable of striking strategic targets with a warhead four times heavier than that of its predecessor, as Israel prepares for the possibility of renewed hostilities with Iran.

The new missile, dubbed “Super Ice,” was unveiled Tuesday and announced publicly Wednesday, expanding Rafael’s Ice Breaker family of precision-guided cruise missiles.

The weapon carries a 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) warhead and can be launched from fighter aircraft, naval vessels and ground-based platforms.

Rafael says the missile is designed to penetrate sophisticated enemy air defenses and attack high-value targets, including fortified installations, air defense systems and other strategic military facilities.

The company has declined to disclose the weapon’s maximum range, speed or price, citing operational secrecy. However, Super Ice is designed to exceed the capabilities of the original Ice Breaker, which has a published range of approximately 300 kilometers.

According to Rafael, the missile incorporates autonomous navigation, low-altitude terrain-following capabilities and an advanced electro-optical guidance system that uses image-matching technology to identify and strike targets precisely.

The system is designed to operate in all weather conditions and in environments where satellite navigation signals are disrupted or unavailable.

Unlike ballistic missiles, which travel along high-altitude trajectories, cruise missiles can approach their targets at low altitude, exploiting terrain and other features to reduce their exposure to radar.

“The essence of a cruise missile is stealthy flight,” Rafael representatives told Calcalist. “It travels most of its journey without being detected.”

The company emphasized that the element of surprise is central to the missile’s design, allowing it to approach defended targets before enemy forces have sufficient time to respond.

“The enemy studies us, but we push the boundaries of imagination regarding stealth and the element of surprise,” Rafael representatives said.

Rafael Chairman Yuval Steinitz described Super Ice as the best cruise missile of its kind in the world, claiming that it offers an advanced solution for striking important military targets from considerable distances.

Steinitz said the missile would be particularly effective against enemy air defense systems, enabling attacking forces to destroy them without entering the range of their weapons.

The new missile builds on technologies developed for Rafael’s original Ice Breaker and Sea Breaker systems, which were designed for precision strikes against maritime and land targets.

The original Ice Breaker carries a warhead weighing approximately 250 pounds, compared with Super Ice’s 1,000-pound payload. The new missile’s warhead is compatible with the MK83 class of aerial bombs.

Despite the increased size of its warhead, Rafael says Super Ice can be integrated with existing aircraft and launch infrastructure without extensive modifications.

Gad Geva, Rafael’s senior vice president and head of its Air Systems Division, said the new weapon was designed to offer operators greater flexibility in selecting munitions for different targets.

“The missile’s multi-domain design also enables launch from air, sea, or ground-based launchers,” Geva said.

According to Rafael, Super Ice and the original Ice Breaker can share mission-planning systems, logistical infrastructure and launch capabilities, potentially reducing operating costs for customers using both weapons.

The announcement comes amid growing international demand for advanced long-range weapons following years of warfare in Ukraine and the Middle East, particularly as Western militaries seek to replenish depleted missile inventories.

Rafael says the Ice Breaker family has generated more than $1 billion in revenue, with orders for more than 1,000 missiles received in 2024 alone.

The company reports that the missile family now has six customers worldwide, although their identities remain classified.

Rafael has not disclosed whether the Israel Defense Forces has ordered Super Ice, whether the missile is already operational, or when the first units will be delivered.

The missile is expected to become operational around early 2027.