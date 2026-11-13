WATCH: UK police arrest two Iranians suspected of spying on anti-regime journalists November 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-uk-police-arrest-two-iranians-suspected-of-spying-on-anti-regime-journalists/ Email Print UK police arrested two Iranian men, Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, for threatening and allegedly plotting attacks on journalists from Iran International, a channel critical of the Iranian regime. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/GfPADdyFnWpDNlQi.mp4 IranspyUnited Kingdom