Trump, Vance and Rubio: The battle for Israel and the GOP’s future

Trump’s decision to pull Vance away from Iran negotiations exposes growing differences over the war, Israel and the future direction of the Republican Party, with Rubio emerging as a potential alternative in 2028.

By Jordan Levy, World Israel News

President Donald Trump’s decision to redirect Vice President JD Vance away from negotiations with Iran has intensified questions about a growing divide within his administration over Israel, Tehran and the future of Republican foreign policy.

The move comes amid Republican anger over devastating midterm election losses, with Vance blaming the war with Iran for the defeat and Trump continuing to defend the military campaign he launched alongside Israel.

Their disagreement could have consequences far beyond the current conflict, particularly as Vance positions himself as Trump’s potential successor in 2028.

And waiting in the wings is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose traditionally hawkish foreign policy views offer a striking contrast to Vance’s skepticism toward American military intervention.

Trump pulls Vance away from Iran

On Thursday, Trump publicly declared that Washington no longer needed an agreement with Tehran.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed!” the president announced on Truth Social.

Instead, he instructed Vance to devote his “complete and total attention” to investigating alleged corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled cities and states.

Just one day earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance was considering direct talks with a senior Iranian official in an effort to revive negotiations.

The timing was striking.

Vance had become the administration’s most prominent advocate of diplomacy with Tehran, heading negotiations and defending proposed agreements that drew criticism from Israel and conservative Republicans.

Rubio, meanwhile, had played a more visible role defending the administration’s military campaign during the earlier, intense phase of the fighting.

As Washington shifted toward negotiations, Vance moved to the forefront while Rubio became less publicly associated with the diplomatic effort.

Now Trump has abruptly changed course.

Perhaps the president concluded that negotiations had run their course, or that the American naval blockade and economic pressure were achieving more than diplomacy could.

But Trump did not merely announce a change in Iran policy. He personally redirected the vice president most closely associated with that policy.

For a president who demands loyalty and has little patience for public disagreement, the move is significant. Unlike cabinet officials, Vance cannot be fired, and he commands his own growing political following.

The war that divided Republicans

The tensions became particularly visible following the Republican Party’s midterm election losses.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance declared in a lengthy post on X.

He questioned whether the conflict had justified its political costs, including Republicans losing control of the Senate.

More troubling from Israel’s perspective, Vance identified changing America’s relationship with Israel as one of the demands of disillusioned Republican voters.

It was a remarkable position for the sitting vice president of an administration that had conducted a historic joint military campaign with Israel against Iran.

Trump himself acknowledged growing opposition to Israel during an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Discussing the Republican defeat, he cited the war, rising gasoline prices and what he described as “a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel.”

But while Trump appeared surprised by the extent of anti-Israel sentiment, Vance emphasized its political implications.

Asked whether he agreed with his vice president’s assessment, Trump replied, “I don’t disagree with it.”

He nevertheless identified something important missing from Vance’s argument: whether the decision to attack Iran had been justified in the first place.

“The only thing I wish he would’ve said there, if he felt it,” Trump said, was whether Vance would make the same decision again, particularly given his involvement in the administration’s decision-making process.

Trump’s own answer was unequivocal.

“My answer is an emphatic yes because you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he declared, arguing that history would vindicate his decision.

Both men recognize the war’s political costs. But Trump continues to defend the military campaign as necessary, while Vance has focused on its consequences and the need to end the conflict.

That distinction could become increasingly important as Republicans debate their foreign policy direction.

Tucker Carlson’s influence on Vance

Complicating matters is Vance’s close relationship with Tucker Carlson, the influential conservative commentator who has become one of the most outspoken critics of the Iran war and America’s alliance with Israel.

Carlson’s opposition extends beyond criticism of Israeli government policy or American military intervention.

He has repeatedly promoted narratives portraying Israel and its supporters as exercising improper influence over American foreign policy, while providing sympathetic platforms to figures associated with openly antisemitic views.

His interviews with Holocaust revisionist Darryl Cooper and white nationalist Nick Fuentes provoked widespread condemnation, including from conservatives who accused him of legitimizing antisemitism.

Carlson has defended his interviews and rejected those criticisms.

Trump has increasingly distanced himself from Carlson as their disagreements over Iran have deepened.

Vance, however, has maintained their relationship.

“Tucker is a friend, despite the fact that we disagree on a number of things,” the vice president told reporters in September.

Carlson was also among the influential conservatives who championed Vance’s selection as Trump’s running mate.

The concern for Israel is not simply that Vance maintains a friendship with Carlson. It is whether Carlson’s increasingly hostile worldview toward Israel could influence the foreign policy of a future Republican administration.

Vance’s continued defense of Carlson, even as the commentator elevates antisemitic figures, raises serious questions about the influences shaping the vice president’s political outlook.

Pence challenges Vance’s explanation

Former Vice President Mike Pence has offered a sharply different interpretation of both the Iran war and the Republican election defeat.

Appearing Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Pence directly challenged Vance.

“Vice President Vance is wrong,” he declared. “We didn’t lose this midterm election because of the war.”

Pence argued that American forces had achieved extraordinary military successes during Operation Epic Fury and the previous year’s strikes against Iran.

According to Pence, the United States had sunk Iran’s navy, established complete air superiority and struck 15,000 military sites across the country.

Yet Washington halted the offensive after five weeks, abandoning its military momentum in favor of what Pence described as the “politics of appeasement.”

He pointed to continued Iranian attacks on American targets in Bahrain as evidence that Tehran had not accepted defeat.

“There’s an old saying that you don’t make peace with your enemy, you make peace with your defeated enemy,” Pence said.

His argument turns Vance’s political analysis upside down.

Rather than blaming the decision to confront Iran, Pence contends that Trump failed to capitalize on American military successes.

Pence also blamed the Republican defeat on Trump’s tariffs, the growing national debt and what he described as corruption surrounding the administration.

His criticism highlights a widening ideological struggle within the Republican Party over whether America should confront hostile regimes militarily or retreat from costly foreign entanglements.

Could Rubio challenge Vance in 2028?

That struggle could eventually determine who succeeds Trump.

Vance has long been regarded as the natural Republican presidential candidate in 2028, but the midterm defeat and disagreements over Iran have complicated his political position.

A recent Washington Post report examined speculation that Vance might decide against running, although people close to him indicated that he remains inclined to seek the presidency.

Rubio represents a different Republican foreign policy tradition, emphasizing American leadership abroad, a strong alliance with Israel and confronting hostile regimes.

While Vance has emphasized negotiations to end the Iran conflict, Rubio has expressed skepticism about Tehran’s demands, including compensation and sanctions relief.

Rubio has publicly said he would support Vance if the vice president seeks the Republican nomination.

Nevertheless, his prominence in the administration, foreign policy experience and strong support for Israel make him a potential alternative should Republican voters seek a different direction.

The more intriguing question is whether Trump himself might eventually see Rubio as a better successor. Trump has not indicated that he intends to abandon Vance, but the president’s decision to sideline his vice president on Iran highlights a potential difference over one of the defining foreign policy decisions of his presidency.

If that disagreement deepens, Rubio’s willingness to defend a more confrontational approach toward Tehran could become an advantage in Trump’s eyes.

There is also a striking irony in Vance’s political evolution.

Before becoming Trump’s running mate, Vance was one of his harshest Republican critics. In 2016, he privately questioned whether Trump might be “America’s Hitler” and later called him a “moral disaster.”

He subsequently became one of Trump’s most committed defenders, winning his endorsement, a Senate seat and ultimately the vice presidency.

Now, as Vance develops his own national political identity, the question is whether his positions will continue to align with Trump’s.

What’s at stake for Israel

Iran remains a dangerous adversary, with substantial missile capabilities, an extensive terrorist network and a nuclear program that continues to concern American and Israeli officials.

The central question is not whether the war has been costly. It unquestionably has.

The question is whether ending military operations without permanently neutralizing the Iranian threat would leave Israel, the United States and the wider region facing an even more dangerous confrontation.

Trump insists that Iran cannot be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons. Vance’s emphasis on the political consequences of the conflict raises questions about how far he would be prepared to go to enforce that commitment.

For Israel, the Republican Party’s emerging debate is therefore much bigger than a potential presidential contest between Vance and Rubio.

It is a battle over whether America’s close alliance with Israel and its willingness to confront Iran will remain central to Republican foreign policy, or give way to a more isolationist approach increasingly influenced by figures such as Carlson.

The question is no longer simply who will succeed Donald Trump. It’s whether the Republican Party that emerges after him will remain Israel’s strongest political ally—or become something very different.