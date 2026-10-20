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WATCH: ‘Iran doing Nazi U-boat tactics,’ charges Rubio

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz unseen since World War II, comparing them to “Nazi U-boats” that targeted Allied supply ships and civilians.

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