WATCH: ‘Iran doing Nazi U-boat tactics,’ charges Rubio October 20, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-doing-nazi-u-boat-tactics-charges-rubio/ Email Print Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz unseen since World War II, comparing them to “Nazi U-boats” that targeted Allied supply ships and civilians. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VvM0hagcsuCPA5BR.mp4 IranMarco RubioshipsStrait of Hormuz