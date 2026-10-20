Israel to establish military Space Brigade as Katz unveils ‘Star Wars’ ambitions

Israel’s defense chief unveils plans for the IDF to establish a Space Force, describing it as an Israeli “Star Wars.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is establishing a dedicated military space brigade to develop satellite-based intelligence systems and future space warfare capabilities, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Tuesday, describing the initiative as part of an ambitious effort to transform the Jewish state into a leading military power beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

The new brigade, which will operate under the IDF Planning Directorate, is expected to be established in the coming months as part of the military’s multiyear Hoshen modernization program. It will oversee the development and operational use of military space technologies, including surveillance systems, space-based sensors and capabilities designed for future warfare.

“I welcome the IDF’s decision to establish a Space Brigade,” Katz said, describing the initiative as “blue-and-white Star Wars.”

The defense minister said the new unit represents a central component of his policy to make Israel one of the world’s leading countries in military space capabilities.

“The ability to monitor, defend and strike any target from space across vast areas will cement Israel’s position as a regional and global power,” Katz declared, arguing that such capabilities would help deter Israel’s enemies and strengthen its security for generations.

The decision was finalized during a senior military appointments meeting Monday, chaired by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. Brig. Gen. S., whose full name was withheld, was selected to lead the new brigade, while two lieutenant colonels were chosen to head departments within the unit and will be promoted to colonel.

The appointments remain subject to Katz’s approval.

According to the military, the creation of the brigade reflects the growing significance of space in modern warfare, particularly as satellites become increasingly important for intelligence gathering, communications, targeting and missile defense.

The IDF said the initiative follows its recognition that space has become “an active combat domain” that will continue expanding in military importance.

The brigade will consolidate activities currently spread across several branches of the armed forces, including the Air Force, Military Intelligence Directorate and Communications Directorate. It will also oversee professional training and establish space operations as a specialized field of military expertise.

Over the past year, the IDF has approved several projects involving sensors operating from orbit and technologies related to space warfare.

Israeli defense officials believe that expanding the country’s satellite network could significantly improve intelligence coverage of the Middle East, reducing dependence on individual satellites and allowing more continuous monitoring of hostile territory.

A senior IDF official told Israel Hayom that Israel could dramatically expand its orbital presence in the coming years.

“In another three or four years, Israel will have many dozens of satellites in space,” the official said, adding that the longer-term objective could involve hundreds of satellites.

The military is reportedly examining the use of large constellations of smaller, less expensive satellites, which could provide more persistent surveillance and greater resilience than relying on a limited number of larger spacecraft.

The recent war with Iran demonstrated the growing importance of space-based military capabilities, with satellite communications, intelligence systems and operations extending beyond the atmosphere playing significant roles in the fighting.

Katz also emphasized the economic implications of the initiative, arguing that investments in military space technology could strengthen Israel’s civilian technology sector, advanced manufacturing and scientific research.

The space brigade is one of several major organizational changes approved by Zamir as the IDF restructures its forces to address lessons from recent conflicts and prepare for future warfare.

The military is also establishing a dedicated Robotics Brigade under its Depth Command, with Brig. Gen. Y. selected to lead the new formation.

The robotics unit will centralize the military’s development and deployment of unmanned systems, including robots capable of operating alongside soldiers in dangerous environments.

Such technologies have already been used during recent fighting, including robots deployed to inspect underground tunnels, remotely operated bulldozers and unmanned armored vehicles.

The IDF also announced the reestablishment of the 500th Armored Brigade, a tank formation disbanded in 2003. Lt. Col. R. was selected to command the revived unit and will be promoted to colonel.

The decision marks the return of the brigade after 23 years and reflects a renewed emphasis on conventional armored forces alongside increasingly sophisticated technological systems.

Zamir, who served in the 500th Brigade earlier in his military career, has prioritized strengthening the IDF’s ground forces as part of a broader restructuring effort.