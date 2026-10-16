Sinwar documents reveal plans to broadcast ‘horrific images’ of attacks on Israelis

The documents were discovered two years after the IDF assassinated the Hamas leader.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF released previously unseen documents written by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Friday, including instructions to produce and rapidly distribute graphic images of attacks against Israelis.

The documents were discovered two years after the IDF assassinated the Hamas leader.

The military also published footage of the operation in which Sinwar was killed, including tank fire on the structure he had fled to and drone footage of searches inside the building the following morning.

In one document, Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre, instructed Hamas’s Nukhba Force terrorists to document their actions and distribute the footage widely.

“It must be emphasized to those responsible for the [terror cells] that they must undertake their [terror] actions intentionally, document and broadcast the images as quickly as possible,” Sinwar wrote.

He specified images including “stepping on IDF soldiers’ heads, shooting at point-blank range, slaughtering people with knives, exploding IDF tanks, prisoners kneeling with their hands on their heads.”

Another document described plans to deliberately create graphic scenes during attacks.

“We need to plan in advance for the events that will produce horrific images,” Sinwar wrote, later calling for “two or three operations” aimed at burning entire neighborhoods or a kibbutz and broadcasting the footage.

The documents also show Sinwar discussing the possibility that terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria and the Iran-led “Axis of Resistance” could join the attack.

He wrote that developments in the “interior,” Jerusalem and the Judea and Samaria along with Hezbollah intervention, could encourage an Israeli collapse and said Hamas should be prepared to expand its attack.

Separately, the IDF released a handwritten letter from Sinwar’s 10-year-old son, Ibrahim Sinwar, written to his father at the beginning of the Gaza war and recovered by Israeli soldiers operating in Gaza in 2024.

“Beloved father, I miss you very much! I want to hug you and see you victorious, and I want to proclaim ‘Allah is the greatest,’ hold a Kalashnikov, and shoot Jews,” Ibrahim wrote, according to the IDF’s translation.

The letter also described making pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs from paper and cardboard and was accompanied by drawings of assault rifles, Israeli tanks near the Gaza border fence and rockets fired toward Israel.

The IDF said the letter illustrates Sinwar’s ideological influence on his children and the broader effects of Hamas’ glorification of violence on younger generations in Gaza.