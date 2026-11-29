Hezbollah tried to establish base outside of Eilat to give Iran foothold on Israel’s border

Ruling by Jordanian court highlights efforts by Iranian proxies to open a new front against Israel, with foiled attempt to establish base next to southern Israeli port city of Eilat.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah are seeking to expand their clandestine operations in Jordan, potentially establishing a new front against Israel as Tehran struggles to recover from a series of strategic setbacks across the Middle East, according to an Israeli security researcher.

The warning follows a ruling by Jordan’s Court of Cassation upholding the conviction of Yasser Marji, a dual Lebanese-French national implicated in a Hezbollah-funded operation in the southern Jordanian port city of Aqaba.

Details of the case were first published Tuesday by the Jordanian news agency Madar Al-Saa, which obtained a copy of the court’s decision.

Jordan’s highest court unanimously upheld a six-year sentence with hard labor previously handed down by the State Security Court, which found Marji guilty of activities threatening public order and national security.

According to the court, Hezbollah provided approximately $430,000 to finance the establishment of a horseback riding club and academy in Aqaba, with the ostensibly legitimate commercial enterprise intended to conceal the terrorist organization’s clandestine activities in the kingdom.

Marji had reportedly maintained ties with Hezbollah for several years, undergone military and security training in Lebanon, and conducted activities on behalf of the organization both within Lebanon and abroad.

Jordanian businessmen recruited as partners in the venture were reportedly unaware that Hezbollah was financing the project.

Jordan’s General Intelligence Directorate arrested Marji in June 2025, before the operation could be completed.

Marji subsequently appealed his conviction, maintaining that the business venture was a legitimate investment and challenging the admissibility of statements he had made to investigators. The court rejected his appeal, citing financial records, witness testimony and commercial agreements corroborating the prosecution’s case.

Hezbollah issued a statement Wednesday denying the findings of the Jordanian court.

“We deny any connection between Hezbollah and this case or the actions and activities mentioned,” the organization said.

Hezbollah accused its detractors of orchestrating a campaign intended to discredit the organization and portray it as a threat to the security and stability of Arab countries.

The case has drawn particular attention in Israel due to the involvement of Hassan Badir, a senior Hezbollah operative with ties to the Quds Force, the overseas operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the Jordanian court, Badir had commissioned Marji to establish the Aqaba venture in late 2023.

Badir was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on April 1, 2025. The Israeli military identified him at the time as a Hezbollah operative involved in efforts to facilitate terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

In an analysis published Thursday by Israel’s Alma Research and Education Center, researcher Tal Beeri argued that the Aqaba affair should be viewed in the broader context of Iran’s longstanding efforts to establish terrorist infrastructure inside Jordan.

Beeri said the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria in December 2024, coupled with the severe damage inflicted on Hezbollah by Israel, could increase Jordan’s strategic importance to Tehran.

“Iran will not abandon its efforts to establish influence and terrorist infrastructure in Jordan,” Beeri wrote.

The researcher argued that Tehran regards Jordan not simply as a potential conduit for supporting Palestinian terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria, but as “a strategic target arena in its own right.”

Iran could seek to exploit its presence in Jordan to threaten Israel, destabilize the Hashemite monarchy and undermine relations between Jerusalem and Amman, Beeri said.

The Jordanian court’s reported findings do not, however, establish that Iranian officials directly ordered or financed the Aqaba operation.

The affair is the latest in a series of security cases involving suspected Iranian-backed activities inside Jordan.

In April 2025, Jordanian authorities announced the arrest of 16 individuals implicated in a plot to carry out attacks inside the kingdom.

Jordanian security sources subsequently told Iran International that Hamas and Hezbollah had been involved in assisting members of the network.

Later that month, Jordan outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, confiscating its assets and shutting down its offices. The Islamist organization denied involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

In September 2025, Jordanian security sources reported that Iran had intensified its recruitment and financing efforts inside the kingdom.