Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is tasked with forming Israel's next government during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Gadi Eisenkot denies report of secret talks with the Palestinian Authority over the future of Gaza, even as the PA refused to deny the talks took place.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News Staff

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who is seeking to form Israel’s next government, denied Thursday that his representatives have been holding discussions with Palestinian Authority officials regarding the future of the Gaza Strip, though a senior official in Ramallah declined to deny that contacts had taken place.

Sky News Arabia network reported Thursday morning, citing an unidentified source, that representatives of Eisenkot and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas had been discussing possible arrangements for the administration of Gaza following the disarmament of Hamas.

According to the report, Abbas’ representatives insisted that the Palestinian Authority must play a central role in any future governing arrangement in the Gaza Strip and that international efforts to establish a new administration must not circumvent Ramallah.

The source also claimed that Eisenkot regards President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace initiative as the most viable means of securing the disarmament of Hamas.

Eisenkot’s party categorically rejected the report, describing the allegations of contacts with Palestinian Authority officials as an “outright lie.”

A senior Palestinian Authority official, however, told Yedioth Ahronoth that Ramallah was not denying that discussions had taken place.

The official accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of favoring confrontation over diplomacy, adding: “We hope the new Israeli government will recognize the dangers of perpetuating the conflict and extend its hand in peace.”

Abbas has publicly expressed interest in renewing negotiations with Israel since the October 27 Knesset election, which left neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot with a clear parliamentary majority.

During an October 29 visit to Cyprus, Abbas appealed to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to help facilitate renewed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, citing Nicosia’s close relations with both sides.

“We hope that, immediately after a new Israeli government is formed, we will be able to engage in dialogue together,” Abbas said at the time.

While Eisenkot opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, the former IDF chief of staff has advocated a different approach toward the Palestinian Authority than that pursued by Netanyahu’s government.

The reported contacts come amid growing pressure from the Trump administration to accelerate the implementation of its Gaza peace plan, which has encountered significant obstacles over the proposed disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of an alternative Palestinian administration.

US presidential envoy Jared Kushner spoke with Netanyahu on Tuesday, pressing the Israeli premier to facilitate the deployment of an international stabilization force and advance other elements of the American initiative.

The Trump administration has backed a framework under which Hamas would gradually relinquish its weapons as Israeli forces withdraw from additional territory in Gaza. Netanyahu, however, has insisted that Hamas be fully disarmed before further Israeli withdrawals.

American officials have also expressed optimism regarding Eisenkot’s willingness to advance the Gaza initiative.

Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the US-led Board of Peace, described Eisenkot as “highly supportive” of efforts to move the process forward, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

In a separate interview released Wednesday, Kushner said Eisenkot “has said very positive things about Gaza being a top priority.”

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on November 7, following consultations with representatives of the parties elected to the 26th Knesset.

Nearly three weeks later, Eisenkot has yet to secure a governing majority, with Netanyahu remaining in office as caretaker prime minister.