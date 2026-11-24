Republican senator presses Israel over Gaza peace plan as US officials warn of mounting international isolation

A prominent Republican senator has joined senior Trump administration figures in pressing Israel to advance the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, amid growing tensions between Jerusalem and the US-led Board of Peace over the future of the coastal enclave.

Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Middle East subcommittee, warned Monday that the failure to implement the agreement could jeopardize an unprecedented diplomatic opportunity for Israel.

“Hamas must disarm, and Israel must fulfill its commitments. Failure to act risks squandering a historic opportunity and international buy-in,” McCormick wrote on X.

The Pennsylvania Republican was responding to an interview given by Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the Board of Peace, who accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of preventing American officials from moving forward with a framework intended to secure Hamas’ disarmament and facilitate Gaza’s reconstruction.

Gruenbaum argued that while Hamas had verbally agreed to surrender some of its weapons, Israeli opposition to the proposed arrangements had prevented the board from determining whether the terrorist organization was prepared to honor its pledges.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Gruenbaum said American officials had received no satisfactory explanation from Netanyahu for Israel’s refusal to authorize measures that Washington considers part of its obligations under the agreement.

The American official also warned that the Board of Peace could relinquish its responsibility for Gaza, potentially returning control over international reconstruction efforts to the United Nations.

“I agree with President Trump and the Board of Peace on this—the time for action is now,” McCormick wrote in response to the interview.

McCormick’s remarks came hours after Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and one of the principal architects of the president’s Middle East peace initiatives, issued an unusually stark warning regarding Israel’s international standing.

In a profile published Monday by New York Magazine, Kushner said Israel faced a “fork in the road” following the October 7, 2023 massacre, with the potential to emerge from the conflict stronger, more secure and better integrated into the international community.

Alternatively, he warned, Israel could “go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status.”

Kushner reportedly met with Hamas representatives in Egypt in August before traveling to Jerusalem, where he sought to persuade Netanyahu to authorize the next stage of the Board of Peace’s recovery program.

Netanyahu declined to approve the initiative without sufficient assurances that Hamas would relinquish its weapons.

The dispute has intensified in recent weeks, with the Board of Peace submitting a report to the UN Security Council last week warning that the ceasefire could unravel unless both Israel and Hamas implemented their outstanding commitments.

According to the report, delays in Israeli approvals have impeded efforts to deploy an international stabilization force, a central component of the American framework for replacing Hamas’ military and governing apparatus, facilitating Israeli troop withdrawals and rebuilding Gaza.

Israeli officials, however, have insisted that Hamas’ continued possession of weapons and its refusal to relinquish control of the enclave constitute the principal obstacles to implementing the agreement.

In a statement earlier this month, Netanyahu’s office rejected criticism from the Board of Peace over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting that Israel had permitted the entry of additional humanitarian supplies despite Hamas’ failure to comply with the terms of the ceasefire.

“To date, Hamas has not handed over a single weapon and continues to hold Gaza’s residents hostage to its rule of terror,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Jerusalem maintains that the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza are prerequisites for the territory’s reconstruction under Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

The Board of Peace has denied that it is demanding an Israeli withdrawal before Hamas disarms, arguing instead that its proposed framework would provide a mechanism for securing and verifying the terrorist organization’s disarmament.

The diplomatic dispute comes amid continued political uncertainty in Israel following the October 27 Knesset election, with Netanyahu remaining in office in a caretaker capacity as former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot attempts to assemble a new governing coalition.