Iran more likely to escalate than collapse under mounting pressure, Israeli expert warns

INSS researcher says worsening shortages could provoke confrontation, while military threats discourage anti-regime protests.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran is more likely to escalate its confrontation with its adversaries than surrender to mounting military and economic pressure, Israeli security analyst Danny Citrinowicz warned Monday, cautioning that worsening domestic conditions do not necessarily indicate an approaching regime collapse.

Speaking with 103FM, Citrinowicz, an Iran and Shiite axis researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), said growing shortages and internal instability could increase Tehran’s willingness to confront its opponents.

“Iran’s choice is not surrender, and it will choose escalation. I’m not saying it will attack tomorrow, but we are seeing its very aggressive responses, and we can assess that as the situation continues to escalate, the likelihood of Iran escalating its responses only increases,” he said.

“It will also not give up its nuclear program or its missiles.”

Citrinowicz cited emerging food shortages as evidence of deteriorating conditions, alongside other developments affecting daily life.

“The situation is getting worse. This is connected to a series of other developments taking place in Iran in recent days. We are identifying food shortages, perhaps for the first time,” he said.

However, he argued that the pressure could reinforce Tehran’s determination to seek an agreement or challenge the naval blockade rather than accept defeat.

Despite the economic difficulties, Citrinowicz dismissed expectations of imminent mass demonstrations against the regime.

“As long as the threat remains as it is, I don’t see people taking to the streets,” he said.

“If they do go out, they will simply be slaughtered, as happened in January of this year. When that situation changes, the real event will begin. I don’t expect that to happen under a military threat.”

He also questioned whether any Iranian escalation would necessarily target Israel.

“I don’t think that is in their interest at this point in time, unless they identify that we are about to attack them. We are not the real story in this context,” he said.

Iran has survived the killing of Khamenei, but uncertainty remains over whether its leadership will develop into a more military-dominated or religious system.

Citrinowicz indicated that those questions would remain unresolved until the war ends, suggesting that an end to hostilities could create conditions more favorable to internal political change.