British scholar Asrar Rashid claimed Judaism is an ideology, not an ethnicity, saying President Trump became a Jew by wearing a kippah at the Western Wall.

British Islamic Scholar Asrar Rashid: Judaism Is an Ideology – Not an Ethnic Group; Trump Became a Jew by Wearing a Kippah and Visiting the Wailing Wall; We Will See Muslims and Palestinians Walking into the Knesset and Taking It Over, Inshallah https://t.co/ZqwLrzH7VL — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 23, 2026