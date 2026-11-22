Protesters hold placards during a rally in support of the nationwide mass demonstrations in Iran, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

The reconceptualization of mourning is not simply a rejection of religion or tradition; it is part of a broader pattern of identity-based resistance in Iran.

By Saeid Golkar and Kasra Aarabi, Middle East Forum

Iranian families are turning funerals for slain protesters into acts of defiance, using music and dance to challenge the Islamic Republic’s use of mourning rituals and symbols to reinforce its authority.

A father and mother dance in the center as crowds cheer and clap to upbeat music. They are outside, surrounded by bouquets of colorful flowers and white doves.

From a distance, the scene could easily be mistaken for a wedding or a birthday celebration. But it is neither.

It is a funeral, taking place at the grave of their child, who was killed in the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on protesters.

This seeming contradiction gives the scene its political force: while the family grieves, they refuse to do so in the language of mourning expected by the country’s religious and political establishment.

“This cheering [at the grave] is not mourning; it is a ritual of revenge.”

That line, written by Iranian songwriter Mona Borzouee and performed by legendary Iranian pop star Ebi, speaks directly to the scene captured in a video circulating online.

The song and music video “Bego be Donya” (“Tell the World”) mourn the thousands of Iranian protesters killed during the January 2026 protests.

But throughout the song, mourning is not simply an expression of sadness. It becomes memory, anger, and, most importantly, resistance.

The song evokes images of the dead, grieving parents, graves, and dancing bodies, transforming personal loss into a public act that demands to be seen and remembered.

Parents confront the unbearable pain of losing a child, refusing to let death have the final word.

At funerals and 40-day memorials for protesters killed in the streets, families have begun dancing, playing music, clapping, reading poetry, and celebrating the lives of their children rather than expressing grief through traditional Islamic mourning rituals.

One of the most powerful expressions of this shift came from Majid-Reza Rahnavard, a 23-year-old Iranian protester detained during the 2022 protests and subsequently executed by the Islamic Republic.

Surrounded by masked guards and blindfolded, Rahnavard appeared on state television shortly before his execution.

His final words were, “I don’t want anyone to mourn upon my grave. I don’t want them to read the Quran or pray. Just celebrate and play celebrating, happy music.”

Rahnavard’s words challenged the symbolic structure of official mourning. Through music, dance, and celebration, grieving families affirm the lives of their loved ones.

In this context, the phrase “a ritual of revenge” carries a deeper symbolic and political meaning: refusing to submit, preserving the memory of the dead and continuing to live despite the government’s attempts to instill fear and silence.

Historically, Shia Islam has placed great emphasis on mourning and lamentation to commemorate the deaths of its religious leaders, particularly the Imams. For some, mourning is central to Shia identity.

While the Islamic Republic did not create Shia mourning traditions, it politicized, institutionalized, and incorporated them into its political identity and survival strategy.

In the run-up to the 1979 revolution, fortieth-day mourning ceremonies for protesters killed by the Shah’s security forces became occasions for renewed mobilization.

Since coming to power, the Islamic Republic has used this tradition to galvanize supporters and reinforce its authority.

Lamentation and the symbols of death have become part of what critics describe as the “politics of sadness and grief,” or siasat-e gham-o ghoseh in Persian.

This historical context helps explain why contemporary scenes of dancing at protesters’ graves carry such political significance.

Families are reclaiming mourning from a state that has long sought to dominate the interpretation of martyrdom and sacrifice.

The Islamic Republic has built a significant part of its political identity around death, martyrdom, and endurance.

Many ordinary Iranians, in contrast, emphasize life, joy, music, dignity, and the right to choose one’s path.

The protest slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” was important partly because its central emphasis was not only politics but also life itself.

The reconceptualization of mourning is not simply a rejection of religion or tradition.

It is part of a broader pattern of identity-based resistance in Iran, where resistance is expressed not only through elections, demonstrations, or political slogans, but also through clothing, the body, music, social relations, humor, language, and even rituals surrounding death.

These practices are political because the state has spent decades regulating and politicizing many areas of everyday life.

Ideological power weakens when people reject not only a government’s policies but also the language through which that government explains the world.

A political system may retain coercive power even as its influence over ideas of virtue, sacrifice, and grief fades.

Dancing at a grave sends a powerful message of defiance: you may have taken this life, but you will not decide how that life is remembered.