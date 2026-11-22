The names were etched onto silicon microchips using an electron beam.

By David Israel, TPS

The names of 1,355 people killed in the October 7 massacre and the war that followed are traveling through space aboard NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, engraved on a microchip that will reach Jupiter’s moon Europa in 2030.

The memorial project, called Forever Remember, was initiated by Meidad Pariente, a space engineer and entrepreneur who serves as vice president for space at ORBITInsure, a U.S.-based space insurance and risk-assessment technology company.

Pariente joined forces with Israel-based software developer Avishai Tsabari to develop a tool that submitted each victim’s name in Hebrew, preserving the exact spelling used in official sources.

The names were submitted through NASA’s “Message in a Bottle” campaign, which invited members of the public to contribute names and messages to the spacecraft.

NASA stopped accepting submissions on January 10, 2024, making that date the cutoff for the Israeli memorial project.

As a result, the names of Israelis killed in the war after that date could not be included.

“I know it is only a symbolic gesture,” Pariente said.

“But the thought that the names of our loved ones are engraved forever on a chip flying hundreds of millions of kilometers to Europa, on a mission searching for life beyond Earth, gives me hope that what happened will never be forgotten.”

NASA issued a personal certificate for each submitted name.

Families can search for their loved ones’ names and download the corresponding certificates through the project’s website, which is primarily in Hebrew.

The website also features a live tracker showing the spacecraft’s location.

The names were etched onto silicon microchips using an electron beam. The chips also carry U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón’s poem “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa” and are mounted on a tantalum vault plate aboard the spacecraft.

Europa Clipper, NASA’s largest planetary spacecraft, launched on October 14, 2024, and is traveling approximately 2.9 billion kilometers toward Jupiter.

Its journey includes gravity-assist maneuvers using the gravitational pull of other planets.

It completed a flyby of Mars in March 2025 and is scheduled to pass Earth in December 2026 before reaching Jupiter on April 11, 2030.

Once there, the spacecraft will make 49 close flybys of Europa, some at altitudes as low as 25 kilometers above its icy surface.

The mission aims to determine whether the ocean believed to exist beneath the moon’s ice has conditions that could support life.

The Israeli memorial project is a civilian, non-commercial initiative with no official affiliation with NASA.

NASA’s role was limited to administering the public “Message in a Bottle” campaign and issuing certificates for the submitted names.

“Whenever we look up at the night sky, we will remember them, all of them,” Pariente said.