Israel warns of AI disinformation after fake video of alleged farm vandalism goes viral

The ministry said its video analysis tools flagged anomalies typical of synthetic content such as shifting shapes between frames and distortions in the hands and faces of the people.

By David Israel, TPS

A video began spreading on social media on November 16 that appeared to show Israeli hilltop youth stealing bananas and damaging irrigation equipment at a Palestinian plantation near Shechem.

According to a review published by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, the clip was AI-generated.

By the next day, it had passed 1.5 million views, while being presented as genuine documentation.

“Videos fabricated using AI technologies are a destructive weapon in the battle for public opinion against Israel. The video exposed here illustrates the danger of fabricated content becoming supposed ‘evidence’ on social media and how quickly it can spread. We will not allow lies to become truth,” Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli said.

The ministry said its video analysis tools flagged anomalies typical of synthetic content such as shifting shapes between frames and distortions in the hands and faces of the people.

The clip appeared first on X with a caption accusing Israeli activists of theft and property damage.

It was then copied, sometimes with identical wording, by accounts in the United States, Brazil, Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan, one of them with about 774,000 followers.

The ministry said some of the accounts were suspected bots.

Other AI-generated videos have circulated with similarly inflammatory claims.

France 24 reported that a clip showing bulldozers uprooting olive trees in Judea and Samaria, which circulated from October 14 and attracted more than 200,000 views, was an AI fabrication; SynthID detection identified a Gemini watermark that appeared to have been obscured by an overlaid image.

In another example, the Idftweets Facebook page said pro-Palestinian accounts had spread an AI-generated video of snakes falling from the sky into Gaza, presenting it as evidence of an Israeli “biological weapon.”

Despite its crude, unrealistic imagery, the clip reportedly attracted thousands of shares and comments from users who believed it was genuine.

“We are identifying a significant development in the methods used to spread disinformation against Israel. The combination of reports that have not been independently verified, realistic AI-generated videos and networks of accounts spreading the same messages makes it possible to create a false impression within hours that reaches millions of users,” said Avi Cohen Scali, director general of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.