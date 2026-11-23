An Israeli military spokesperson’s visit to a school in southern Lebanon has sparked outrage, with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah officials condemning footage released on Lebanon’s Independence Day.

Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, known as “Captain Ella,” shared a video wishing Lebanese citizens peace, freedom, and independence from Hezbollah’s influence, featuring footage of her meeting children at a school in the predominantly Christian village of Debel.

#لبنان الأرز، لبنان #فيروز والرحابنة، لبنان الجبال والقرى الحلوة، لبنان اللي غنّتله فيروز بحبك يا لبنان…وطن بيستاهل السلام والأمان والحياة. بزيارتي الأخيرة لجنوب لبنان، شفت جمال الأرض، بس الأجمل كان الأمل بعيون الأطفال، وأحلامهن البسيطة بمستقبل آمن وأيام أحلى. بعيد الاستقلال، بتمنّى للبنان استقلال بكل معانيه: حرية، كرامة، سلام، وقرار حرب وسلم بإيد الدولة اللبنانية وحدها. لأن لبنان بيستاهل يكون وطن الأحلام، مش ساحة للحروب. وبيستاهل يسمع صوت فيروز. 🇱🇧🌲 مني أنا، اللفتنانت كولونيل إيلا واوية (كابتن إيلا) من القلب، كل عام ولبنان وأهله بألف خير. — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) November 22, 2026

Lebanese officials accused Israel of exploiting children for military propaganda, while Hezbollah demanded an investigation. The village municipality clarified that the visit occurred about a month earlier, without prior coordination with school administrators.

The controversy highlights tensions in southern Lebanon, where Israel continues to confront Hezbollah’s military presence.