WATCH: Radical Islamic leaders in Florida reveal plans to undercover Israeli reporter November 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-radical-islamic-leaders-in-florida-reveal-plans-to-undercover-israeli-reporter/ Email Print An Israeli reporter went undercover in Florida and got Muslim community leaders to reveal exactly what they secretly plan to do to the United States. Florida Muslim leaders thought he was a Palestinian Muslim, so they spilled the beans. An Israeli reporter went undercover in the U.S. and exposed the political Jihadi campaign against Americans. 9 Minutes, give it 1 and see if it’s worth your attention. https://t.co/eIePlc3aJB — Audax Field Notes (@AudaxFieldNotes) November 22, 2026 FloridaRadical IslamSharia law