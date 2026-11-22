An Israeli reporter went undercover in Florida and got Muslim community leaders to reveal exactly what they secretly plan to do to the United States.

Florida Muslim leaders thought he was a Palestinian Muslim, so they spilled the beans.

An Israeli reporter went undercover in the U.S. and exposed the political Jihadi campaign against Americans.

9 Minutes, give it 1 and see if it’s worth your attention. https://t.co/eIePlc3aJB

— Audax Field Notes (@AudaxFieldNotes) November 22, 2026