Iran’s bid to break the U.S. naval blockade could trigger a devastating American response, threatening the regime’s most vital oil export hub.

By Jonathan Pollard, World Israel News

According to a November 20, 2026 report by Euronews Persian, satellite imagery and ship-tracking data indicate that Iran has assembled more than 14 oil tankers at Kharg Island—the vital terminal handling 85% to 90% of its crude exports.

With crews assigned and Iranian flags hoisted, Tehran plans to dispatch the convoy toward the Sea of Oman to break the U.S. naval blockade, according to the report.

The report notes that an illicit, transponder-dark ship-to-ship crude transfer already occurred near the island.

Meanwhile, Iranian media and commentators tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have warned that any U.S. intervention against the vessels could trigger retaliatory strikes on oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

If Tehran is genuinely serious about forcing this convoy past the American cordon to China, it is playing a perilous game of maritime brinkmanship based on a flawed reading of Washington’s resolve.

Why Kharg Island is Iran’s economic lifeline

Kharg Island is not just another Iranian oil terminal. Located in the northern Persian Gulf, roughly 25 kilometers off Iran’s coast, it is the country’s principal gateway for crude oil exports and a critical source of foreign currency.

Its massive storage facilities, pipelines, and deepwater loading terminals allow Iran to export oil on a scale that smaller facilities cannot easily replace.

Losing Kharg Island’s export capacity would therefore represent far more than a temporary disruption to Iranian shipping. It could cripple Tehran’s ability to finance its government, military operations, and regional network of armed proxies.

That is what makes the emerging confrontation so dangerous: Iran is gambling with one of its most valuable strategic assets.

Tehran’s desperate bet on Trump and China

Iran’s leadership is clearly feeling the suffocating weight of the blockade.

With Kharg Island’s loading operations largely frozen since mid-July and alternative ports like Jask lacking the necessary infrastructure, Tehran’s oil revenues are drying up.

Desperate to generate funds, Iranian strategists appear to be betting on two deterrents to stay President Donald Trump’s hand.

Fear of a global energy shock: Tehran hopes the threat of a retaliatory onslaught against Gulf Arab energy infrastructure—and the resulting worldwide economic crisis—will paralyze Washington.

The “Shenzhen Spirit”: Coming immediately on the heels of the historic November 19 trilateral summit in Shenzhen among Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tehran likely assumes Trump will avoid insulting Xi by halting a China-bound convoy.

That calculation may have been reinforced by Trump’s indication in China that the Iran issue could wait until next year.

But Tehran may be confusing diplomatic restraint with an unwillingness to enforce an existing military blockade.

Why Beijing may leave Tehran exposed

Relying on Beijing’s diplomatic shadow to shield Iranian tankers is wishful thinking.

China’s military posture in the region remains focused on routine anti-piracy duties rather than confronting the U.S. Navy.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy’s 49th Escort Task Force—comprising the guided-missile destroyer Kunming, the guided-missile frigate Yueyang, and the replenishment ship Luomahu—has been operating in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.

There is no publicly confirmed Chinese naval deployment to protect the Iranian convoy, and Beijing has given no indication that it intends to challenge the American blockade militarily.

China certainly has an economic interest in Iranian oil, but that does not mean it is prepared to risk a direct military confrontation with the United States.

Beijing is unlikely to jeopardize its fresh diplomatic momentum with Washington merely to protect a convoy of Iranian crude.

Tehran may discover that Chinese diplomatic support offers little protection when American warships move to enforce the blockade.

The dangerous choice facing Trump

For President Trump, allowing a flagged convoy of more than a dozen tankers to brazenly sail through the blockade would mean effectively ending it.

Having championed maximum economic pressure and the naval cordon as primary tools to bring Tehran to heel, Trump cannot afford to let the blockade collapse in full view of the world.

The political stakes are particularly high following Republican losses in the recent midterm elections.

Those setbacks could strengthen Trump’s incentive to demonstrate resolve, although domestic political pressure alone cannot determine how Washington will respond.

A successful Iranian breakthrough would raise questions about American credibility, not only in Tehran but also among Washington’s allies and adversaries throughout the region.

If Trump orders U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to stop the convoy, the most prudent operational approach would be to interdict the vessels as close to Kharg Island as possible, before they approach the crowded chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM could initially execute surgical strikes to disable one or two lead tankers by targeting their engine rooms—halting the ships while seeking to avoid a catastrophic oil spill.

Should the rest of the convoy press on, or if Iran follows through on its threats to strike Gulf Arab oil facilities, U.S. forces could swiftly disable the remaining tankers and neutralize the oil-loading infrastructure on Kharg Island itself.

Such an escalation could sever Iran’s primary economic lifeline and inflict damage far beyond the loss of a handful of vessels.

Tehran could lose far more than its tankers

Tehran’s desperation for cash is understandable, but banking on the camaraderie of the Shenzhen summit to deter Donald Trump is a grave miscalculation.

Iran appears to be betting that the threat of an international energy crisis, combined with China’s diplomatic influence, will force Washington to retreat.

Yet Trump has invested considerable political and military credibility in the blockade, and allowing Iran to openly defy it would carry consequences of its own.

If Tehran forces this confrontation, what begins as a daring attempt to break the American blockade could end with the destruction of Iran’s most vital oil export hub—and a devastating blow to the economic foundations of the Islamic Republic.