The Western hope that these communities will assimilate the way earlier immigrant groups did rests on a misunderstanding of the ideology.

By Majid Rafizadeh, Gatestone Institute

In much of the West, there is a deep assumption that if you bring in immigrants from different ethnic or religious backgrounds, they will eventually assimilate.

It takes time, the thinking goes, but history shows it works. European immigrants arrived in the United States, faced pressure and prejudice, and over generations their children and grandchildren became “American.”

The pattern is taken as the expected human story.

What this view does not understand about Islamists and Sharia followers is that their entire identity, everything that defines them, contains one core idea: it is actively opposed to assimilation.

The entire project in Islam is not to blend into the majority but to make the majority become like them.

When Islam conquered Persia and, later, regions of Europe, the message was never “I practice my religion privately; the rest is your business.”

That is how Christianity or Judaism function in the modern West. One of the central pillars taught to followers of Sharia is that everyone must ultimately follow its rules.

The final state of the world is one in which everyone submits. Every believer’s duty includes jihad in the sense of exporting the word of Allah and converting others. That goal is not a side project. It is the core identity.

Therefore, asking an Islamist or a Sharia follower to assimilate into Western culture is basically asking them to set aside what they consider the essence of who they are.

They will not do it. Their view of themselves is totally bound up with the promise that their way of life will inevitably cover the earth. Assimilation would mean abandoning that central promise.

A second, deeply implanted idea is the category of “the other.” In many Western moral traditions, there is a strong emphasis on treating others as you would be treated and on judging your neighbor as you would judge yourself.

These sayings shape the culture of the West. In the Islamist and Sharia environment in which we were raised, the foundational vision is different. Those who are not like us are najis—religiously impure.

The word “najis” is not mild. As a child, if something was called “najis,” you did not touch it. If you did, you washed.

It was regarded as extreme filth, like excrement, that carried fear and disgust. The same category is applied to the entire population of people who are not Islamists, or pure Sharia followers.

God does not favor them. They are headed for hell. You avoid them, do not even touch them, and do not form bonds with them—unless taqiyya, dissimulation, applies.

Then you may lie, smile, and befriend them long enough to advance the larger goal of furthering Islam and eventual dominance.

We saw this constantly. If we brought a foreigner around, relatives, the first question was almost always whether the person was Muslim.

The entire emotional and social temperature changed based on the answer. In societies based on Sharia, the “other” is highly visible: women without a hijab and public behavior that violates the code.

The judgment of impurity is constant, and so is the expectation that, one day those people, one way or another, will convert and become pure.

The system is also structured to prevent exit. A Muslim who abandons his identity and becomes like the others is treated as an apostate.

In classical rulings this requires the death penalty. The late Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a leading scholar of Islam who was forced to flee from Egypt to Qatar, admitted in 2013 on his popular Al Jazeera television program, “Sharia and Life,” which boasted approximately 60 million viewers, that “If they had gotten rid of the apostasy punishment, Islam wouldn’t exist today.”

The architecture is deliberate. It does not merely discourage assimilation; it criminalizes it and surrounds it with fear.

Marriage rules reinforce the same hierarchy. A Muslim man may marry a non-Muslim woman because he is expected to convert her.

A Muslim woman may not marry a non-Muslim man because she is not expected to have the power to convert him.

The underlying assumption is superiority: we are higher in God’s eyes; you are najis; if God had favored you, you would have been born one of us.

Sadly, the Western hope that these communities will assimilate the way earlier immigrant groups did rests on a misunderstanding of the ideology.

Assimilation would require them to dismantle their entire concept of who they are, as if you were asking a man (who enjoyed being a man) to be a woman or a woman (who enjoyed being a woman) to be a man.

That is experienced as death, as infidelity. So it does not happen. Instead, when large numbers of Sharia-followers move to Western countries, the pattern is the reverse of classic assimilation.

They establish or take over neighborhoods and cities that operate by their rules, while a smaller number of Westerners convert into the system. The ideology is built like a locked box with many chains.

It is not designed to open outward. It is designed to expand.

Even if many followers of Sharia might not be strict about it, the societal pressure on them, at all times, to avoid showing it, especially in front of other Muslims, is unimaginable.

That is the reality we were taught and lived. The West can continue to live in an illusion and believe otherwise if it wishes. The ideology itself does not.