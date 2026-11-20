Reporters ordered to surrender phones on Air Force One following Trump’s China trip

Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, taxis past a welcoming delegation waving Chinese a in Shenzhen, in the southern China's Guangdong Province, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (Kevin Frayer/Pool Photo via AP)

“We want to be careful, and we didn’t want to have people have phones when they shouldn’t have phones, so we were very careful,” Trump said.

By World Israel News Staff

White House officials temporarily collected journalists’ cellphones aboard Air Force One as President Donald Trump departed China on Thursday, implementing unusual security precautions during the president’s return flight to the United States.

Reporters traveling with Trump were instructed to surrender phones they had used during their visit to China, with the devices placed inside signal-blocking Faraday bags until the aircraft landed in the United States.

According to CBS News White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, an Air Force One aide also collected temporary burner phones used by White House staffers, which were to be discarded or wiped of data.

The precautions followed Trump’s participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, where he held meetings with Chinese and Russian leaders.

The visit came amid heightened geopolitical tensions and ongoing disputes involving trade, international security and relations between Washington, Beijing and Moscow.

The White House did not publicly identify a specific security threat that prompted the phone restrictions, although the measures appeared intended to protect electronic devices and sensitive information during the president’s international travel.

“We want to be careful, and we didn’t want to have people have phones when they shouldn’t have phones, so we were very careful,” Trump told NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez.

Many journalists had already taken precautions before arriving in China on Wednesday, leaving their regular cellphones, laptops and smartwatches aboard Air Force One inside metal-lined Faraday bags designed to block wireless signals.

Those devices remained available for use during the return flight.

However, reporters who had brought their regular phones into China were required to surrender them, leaving some without cellphone access for the approximately 15-hour journey.

The restrictions were part of broader security precautions surrounding Trump’s international travel, during which White House staff and accompanying journalists are required to follow procedures intended to protect communications and sensitive information.

The president’s visit to China included high-level diplomatic discussions at a time of significant tensions between Washington and Beijing, with cybersecurity and technological competition remaining major areas of concern in the bilateral relationship.

Despite the unusual measures, officials did not disclose any evidence that the journalists’ phones had been compromised.

The devices were returned after Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday evening, with White House staffer Kieghan Nangle distributing the phones to reporters following the aircraft’s arrival.