Displaced Palestinians carry food parcels and supplies from an aid distribution point near the Zikim border crossing, in the Gaza Strip, August 3, 2025. (Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The U.N. draft also calls on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, fuel, and equipment into the Gaza Strip.

By Mike Wagenheim, JNS

A group of European Union member states is seeking to advance a United Nations General Assembly resolution on assistance to the Palestinians that includes new demands on Israel and criticism of its policies.

The draft resolution, viewed by JNS and titled “Assistance to the Palestinian People,” was last introduced in 2024.

While the previous version focused primarily on economic assistance to the Palestinians, the new draft includes language addressing Israeli settlement construction, humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the activities of international organizations operating in the territory.

“Some European countries are seeking to advance a resolution that was intended to assist the Palestinian population but are effectively turning it into yet another tool in their diplomatic campaign against Israel,” Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told JNS.

The new draft urges Israel to halt “settlement expansion,” specifically calling for the cancellation of construction tenders in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim in Judea and Samaria.

On Tuesday, Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ordered a halt to the tender process until a new government is formed.

The decision postpones the process but does not cancel the planned construction.

The E1 project is particularly contentious because opponents argue that construction there would disrupt Palestinian territorial contiguity in Judea and Samaria, undermining the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state.

Supporters of the project argue that the area would likely remain under Israeli sovereignty in any future agreement with the Palestinians and is strategically important to Israel’s security.

The issue was also cited by British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday, when the United Kingdom announced sanctions against eight Israeli construction and property development companies involved in settlement expansion.

“That is why my message on E1 is clear: Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution,” Miliband said.

The U.N. draft also calls on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, fuel, and equipment into the Gaza Strip and remove restrictions on the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and international humanitarian organizations.

It further calls for international media and donors to be allowed into Gaza.

Approximately seven of the European Union’s 27 member states have expressed reservations about the draft and submitted proposed amendments, according to information obtained by JNS.

Nevertheless, proponents are determined to move forward with the resolution even if those countries, or additional members, oppose it, JNS has learned.

The EU delegation to the United Nations told JNS that it had no comment at this time.

“Instead of focusing on disarming Hamas and ensuring that the terrorist organization never returns to power in the Gaza Strip, they choose to confront Israel with a series of one-sided demands,” Danon told JNS of the bill’s sponsors.

“Let me be clear: Israel will not bow to attempts to exploit U.N. institutions to impose a dangerous agenda on our country,” he added.