Israel holds off targeting Hamas civil officials over fears of Gaza governance collapse

Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip in 2022. (Shutterstock)

The IDF and Shin Bet carry out between two and three targeted eliminations daily against terrorists and commanders in Hamas’ military wing.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF and Shin Bet are currently refraining from targeting mayors and senior officials in Hamas’ civilian governing apparatus in the Gaza Strip because of concerns their elimination could cause governing institutions to collapse, according to a Walla report.

Military officials confirmed the decision is deliberate. Israel’s security establishment assesses that eliminating senior officials could create a governing vacuum that international aid organizations would be unable to fill, potentially causing civilian chaos and leaving Israel responsible for handling the crisis.

Despite the severe blows Hamas has sustained, the terrorist organization continues controlling major areas of civilian life in Gaza, including the economy, internal security, energy, education, health and local authorities.

Southern Command officials said Hamas continues exercising power even where its control has weakened, including through arrests, interrogations, violence, threats and coercive tax collection.

Its internal security apparatus also acts against people suspected of collaborating with Israel.

Israel’s government opposes transferring control of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority and wants a third party to administer it instead of Hamas.

Security officials fear dismantling existing civilian institutions before an alternative is found could disrupt services and prompt international criticism.

Meanwhile, the IDF and Shin Bet carry out between two and three targeted eliminations daily against terrorists and commanders in Hamas’ military wing.

Targets include terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre, those planning attacks against Israel and Hamas members involved in rebuilding the organization’s military capabilities.

Israeli intelligence capabilities have improved significantly during the past year, with the IDF Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet developing new human intelligence sources in Gaza and collecting precise information in real time.

Before Oct. 7, Israel faced a shortage of human intelligence sources and relied heavily on information from mobile phones.

Military officials said new methods also permit targeted eliminations inside densely populated tent compounds while minimizing harm to uninvolved civilians.

Israel assesses that Hamas faces shortages of tunnels, hiding places and veteran commanders, while its terrorists continue gathering information about IDF movements along the Yellow Line and deeper inside the Gaza Strip.