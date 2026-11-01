Scandal in Haifa: Did Israel’s image take priority over national security?

Israel’s national security must never be held hostage to its international image.

By Jonathan Pollard, World Israel News

When two German nationals were caught photographing a sensitive Israeli prison housing security prisoners, the obvious priority should have been determining whether they posed a threat.

Instead, a Haifa magistrate raised an extraordinary consideration: Israel’s international image.

Haifa Magistrate Judge Orit Kantor wrote the following in her October 26, 2026, decision: “I believe discretion should have been exercised, especially when Israel’s public diplomacy is not at its best these days.”

That a judge would invoke public diplomacy while addressing a potential security incident exposes a deeply troubling question: Have Israel’s security institutions become so fearful of international criticism that protecting the country’s reputation now competes with protecting its citizens?

The incident at Damon Prison is a stark reminder of a systemic vulnerability in Israel’s defense apparatus—one born not of military weakness, but of administrative cowardice and an obsession with international optics.

When the Shin Bet (Shabak) quickly concluded that the incident did not constitute espionage, it did not necessarily vindicate the suspects. Rather, it raised serious questions about whether the security establishment was too eager to wash its hands of a diplomatic hot potato.

Police reportedly requested seven additional days to investigate the suspects, citing concerns about interference with the investigation and national security. The court rejected that request, ordering their immediate release without bail.

Judge Orit Kantor stated that she found no evidence supporting the espionage suspicions and noted that Israeli law did not prohibit photographing a prison from outside its grounds.

But most troubling was her additional observation that greater discretion should have been exercised, particularly when Israel’s public diplomacy was already suffering.

Since when should Israel’s overseas image influence the handling of a potential national security threat?

The handling of this case also exposes a glaring double standard in Israeli security enforcement.

Our security apparatus routinely employs administrative detention against Israeli citizens, including “Hilltop youth” suspected—sometimes on the flimsiest of evidence—of criminal activity.

Yet when foreign nationals are caught photographing a sensitive security installation, the authorities appear remarkably eager to conclude that no further detention is warranted.

Why should Israeli citizens face aggressive preventive measures while foreign passport holders suspected of security-related activity receive the benefit of such extraordinary restraint?

Equally troubling is what remains unknown about the investigation.

Initial reports indicated that an examination of the suspects’ phones revealed photographs of security facilities and security-related activities—not merely images of the prison entrance.

Was a comprehensive forensic analysis conducted to uncover deleted files or suspicious communications? Were German authorities contacted to determine whether these individuals were known radicalized activists? Were their movements, contacts, and activities inside Israel thoroughly examined?

The public has received no satisfactory answers. These are not minor procedural details, but fundamental questions about whether a potential security threat was properly evaluated.

The incident must also be understood within a broader and deeply troubling context.

Foreign pro-Palestinian activists have repeatedly entered Israel as tourists before participating in organized provocations across Judea and Samaria. Some are professional agitators whose activities are designed to provoke confrontations with Israeli residents and IDF personnel, capture selectively edited footage, and broadcast it internationally as supposed evidence of Israeli “oppression.”

In a separate incident during the same weekend, Israeli authorities deported 11 foreign nationals who had entered on tourist visas after they allegedly violated a closed military zone near Hebron and interfered with IDF soldiers.

Successive Israeli governments have demonstrated a troubling reluctance to confront this phenomenon decisively, apparently fearful of diplomatic confrontations with European capitals.

This does not establish that the two Germans belonged to such networks. But it makes a thorough examination of their identities, affiliations, and activities all the more essential.

The most disturbing aspect of this affair, however, is the target itself.

Damon Prison does not house ordinary shoplifters. It holds security prisoners, including individuals accused of espionage on behalf of Iran.

In any rational security environment, foreign nationals photographing the entrance to such a facility should trigger immediate and serious scrutiny.

Were these “tourists” conducting reconnaissance on behalf of Palestinian terrorist organizations whose own operatives would attract immediate suspicion? Were they interested in access routes, security arrangements, or potential vulnerabilities?

Or were their activities entirely innocent?

These questions cannot be answered through speculation. They require a comprehensive investigation—and public confidence that such an investigation actually occurred.

The magistrate’s observation that Israeli law does not prohibit photographing a prison from outside its grounds exposes another serious concern.

If existing legislation does not adequately protect sensitive security installations against systematic photographic or digital surveillance, then the law itself requires urgent reconsideration.

Israel cannot afford to wait until hostile reconnaissance produces a successful attack before recognizing the danger.

The Knesset must act where the judiciary and security establishment have failed to provide sufficient reassurance.

Lawmakers should introduce legislation explicitly addressing unauthorized surveillance of sensitive security facilities, including photographic and digital intelligence gathering, without requiring authorities to wait until an explicit espionage motive can be established.

The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee should also demand a full accounting of the investigation and examine whether mandatory security protocols were followed.

Foreign nationals suspected of targeting strategic infrastructure should face the same rigorous investigative standards applied to Israeli citizens, with any detention subject to appropriate legal safeguards.

The fundamental issue is not whether these particular German nationals were spies. Their guilt has not been established, and that is precisely why a thorough investigation matters.

Israel has paid an unbearable price for complacency, misplaced assumptions, and the failure to recognize threats before they materialize.

Yet in Haifa, a judge saw fit to raise Israel’s international image while addressing a potential security threat. That should alarm every Israeli who expects national security to take precedence over diplomatic appearances.

Israel cannot afford a security establishment that fears embarrassing Germany more than it fears overlooking a potential threat.

Israel’s national security must never be held hostage to its international image.