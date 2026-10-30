IDF investigates missing Humvee amid concerns over possible base infiltration

The IDF warned that the Humvee “may be used in an attempt to infiltrate IDF bases or training areas.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF launched a security investigation after a military Humvee disappeared from the Julis base in southern Israel, prompting warnings that the missing vehicle could be involved in an attempt to infiltrate military bases or training areas.

The Humvee had been parked in the emergency equipment storage area of a reserve unit at the base.

Its disappearance was discovered during a routine inspection of the facility.

Initial reports also referenced checks around the Tze’elim base area.

The battalion canceled leave for its soldiers as personnel examined surveillance footage from the base and sent a drone to scan the nearby area.

The search failed to uncover any sign of the missing vehicle.

Following the discovery, the IDF circulated an alert to military bases in the region containing information about the missing vehicle.

The warning said the Humvee “may be used in an attempt to infiltrate IDF bases or training areas.”

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division opened an active investigation to establish how the vehicle disappeared and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“During routine inspections by a military unit in southern Israel, a military Humvee was reported missing. Following the report, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident,” the IDF stated.e.

Concerns surrounding the missing vehicle have focused on the possibility that a military Humvee could be involved in an attempted entry into IDF facilities or training zones, leading to the alert distributed to bases in southern Israel.

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division said its investigation would also seek to identify anyone who may have been involved.

“The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division will continue to act decisively to eradicate the theft of military equipment and weapons and to bring those involved to justice, should any be identified.”