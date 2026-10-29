Mossad poised to join probe of possible Qatari, Turkish interference in Israeli election – report

Mossad Director Roman Gofman attends the funeral of IDF soldier Yekutiel Yehuda Katz at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, August 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli intelligence officials are reportedly preparing to bring the Mossad into the investigation of suspected foreign financing and election bribery during Tuesday’s Knesset election, amid allegations that overseas money was used to drive up Arab turnout.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency may become involved in an expanding investigation into allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday’s Knesset election, according to a report published Thursday by Channel 14.

The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said preliminary approaches had been made to the Mossad to determine whether the agency should participate in investigating suspected international funding networks connected to efforts to influence the election results.

Although no final decision has been made, sources involved in the discussions reportedly believe that the Mossad’s participation may become necessary because of the international nature of the suspected financial transfers.

The agency’s ability to gather intelligence overseas, trace financial networks operating across national borders and investigate activities involving foreign governments could provide capabilities unavailable to Israeli police and other domestic investigative authorities.

If approved, the Mossad’s involvement would significantly broaden an investigation that initially focused on suspected election bribery and irregularities at polling stations in Arab communities, potentially transforming it into a national security investigation examining the origins of the money, the individuals who transferred it and possible connections to foreign governments.

The development follows an extraordinary directive issued Wednesday by Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, who instructed Shin Bet Director David Zini to investigate allegations that foreign actors had financed improper attempts to influence the October 27 election.

In a letter titled “Instructions to Investigate Suspicions of Foreign Financing and Suspected Election Bribery by Foreign Actors,” Sohlberg revealed that serious allegations had been brought to his attention.

“Serious suspicions have been brought before me of improper influence on the elections through foreign funding from outside actors operating against Israeli interests,” he wrote.

Sohlberg acknowledged that the allegations had not yet been substantiated.

“I cannot attest to the substance of these suspicions,” he wrote. Nevertheless, he said their possible connection to foreign actors made a thorough investigation essential to protecting the democratic process.

“I instruct you to do everything in your power to investigate these suspicions and use the authorities of the Israel Security Agency to locate evidence supporting or refuting them,” the judge told Zini.

Sohlberg also cited the limited period available under election law to challenge the results, instructing the Shin Bet chief to present any findings within the coming week.

According to Channel 12, Zini had previously presented Sohlberg with classified intelligence described as exceptionally serious, prompting the judge’s intervention.

The allegations reportedly concern substantial sums transferred from foreign sources to organizations or individuals working to increase voter turnout in Israel’s Arab communities through potentially unlawful methods.

Reports have identified Qatar and Turkey as suspected sources of financing, although neither country was named in Sohlberg’s letter, and investigators have not publicly established that either government financed illegal election activities.

The suspected involvement of foreign funding networks has raised questions about whether financial channels previously associated with other activities, including transfers linked to terrorist organizations, may have been used to move money into Israel.

The controversy has sparked a fierce political confrontation as the country awaits the final election results.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has dubbed the affair “Ra’amgate,” accusing foreign actors of attempting to influence the outcome by financing illegal election activity benefiting Arab parties.

“This is an earthquake and an unprecedented upheaval,” Likud declared Thursday.

The party described the allegations as “an attack on democracy” and argued that the suspected interference could have consequences for the balance of power in the incoming Knesset.

Likud also warned Jewish opposition parties against relying on Arab lawmakers to replace the Knesset speaker or establish a new government before the allegations have been fully investigated.

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas rejected the allegations against his party and welcomed the investigation.

“Ra’am has no connection to the affair in question or to other affairs, and we declare that we will cooperate fully with all law enforcement authorities to clarify the truth,” Abbas said.

“Maintaining the integrity of elections and the rule of law is a civic and democratic duty that we have made a cornerstone of our principles,” he added.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot also called for a thorough investigation but warned against using the allegations to delay the transition to the newly elected Knesset.

“The State of Israel must protect the integrity of elections against any attempt at interference, spin and manipulation, and examine every complaint thoroughly,” Eisenkot’s Yashar party said.

“On the other hand, political actors must not be allowed to exploit the situation and influence the date of the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman characterized the judge’s letter as an extraordinary development.

“Justice Sohlberg’s letter is a dramatic and unprecedented event,” Liberman said. “I call on law enforcement authorities to act quickly to uncover the truth as soon as possible.”

However, Central Elections Committee Deputy Chairman Dean Livne pushed back against suggestions that systematic election fraud had already been established.

“The integrity of the elections was preserved. There is no basis for claims of systematic harm to election integrity,” Livne said Thursday.

“Sensitive and classified information was received that raised suspicions requiring further examination to determine whether evidence exists to substantiate the matter.”