Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner warns of hatred at levels unseen ‘since the Holocaust’

According to Germany’s Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS), 8,725 antisemitic incidents were recorded nationwide in 2025.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Germany’s newly appointed federal antisemitism commissioner, Katharina von Schnurbein, has warned that the country is facing an alarming resurgence of open, brazen anti-Jewish hatred, vowing to confront the crisis as she begins her new mandate.

“We have reached a point that has probably never existed since the Holocaust,” Schnurbein told the Düsseldorf-based newspaper Rheinische Post in an exclusive interview.

“Antisemitism has never gone away,” the new German official continued. “But those who make antisemitic statements today no longer fear any consequences.”

The 53-year-old political scientist officially took office as Germany’s Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against Antisemitism on Wednesday, succeeding Felix Klein, who stepped down to become the country’s ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

“Criminal offenses must, of course, be prosecuted consistently,” Schnurbein said.

“But it is essential that everyone recognize the fight against antisemitism as their responsibility. When antisemitic remarks are made in our own communities, we must be willing to speak out against them, even when doing so is difficult.”

Schnurbein warned that antisemitism threatens not only Jewish life but also the very foundations of Germany’s democracy and core values, urging society to send a clear message that anti-Jewish hatred has no place in the country.

“The political extremes — from Islamists to left-wing and right-wing radicals — may have little in common, but they share a common ground in anti-Zionism and antisemitism,” the German official said.

“If the center fails to draw a firm line and say, ‘This far and no further,’ then ‘Never again’ will have failed.”

Jewish leaders and political figures have welcomed von Schnurbein’s appointment, with the Central Council of Jews in Germany expressing support for her role at a critical time for Jewish life in the country.

In one of his final interviews before leaving office, Klein, the former antisemitism commissioner, had called for tougher laws and a stronger criminal crackdown, arguing that those who publicly glorify the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas at demonstrations should face at least six months in prison.

The German official also urged authorities to deport foreign nationals without valid residence permits after they have served their sentences.

Klein further advocated for mandatory antisemitism training for teachers, stressing that educators must be equipped to identify and confront anti-Jewish hatred as Jewish students face mounting harassment and hostility in schools.

He argued that school curricula should portray Jewish life in a more positive and comprehensive way, ensuring students do not view Judaism primarily through the lens of antisemitism, the Middle East conflict, or the Holocaust, but develop a broader understanding of Jewish history, culture, and life.

Among other measures, Klein also advocated expanding the powers of customs authorities to crack down on the financing of terrorist organizations while calling for continued support for successful local antisemitism-prevention initiatives.

Over the past three years, Germany has continued to grapple with persistently high levels of antisemitism, with last year’s figures reaching record levels amid growing concerns over the safety of Jews and Israelis across the country.

According to Germany’s Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS), 8,725 antisemitic incidents were recorded nationwide in 2025, marking a slight increase from the previous year and setting a new record.

While last year’s total reflects only a modest rise of 98 incidents compared with 2024, this latest figure represents a roughly 248 percent surge from 2022, before the Hamas-led invasion of and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when 2,480 incidents were documented.

With an average of roughly 24 incidents per day, the report documented 178 physical assaults and 257 threats, as well as widespread harassment, property damage, and intimidation targeting Jewish individuals and institutions.

Officials have even warned that the real number of antisemitic crimes is likely much higher, as many incidents go unreported or are never formally classified.

In one of the latest incidents, a 60-year-old Jewish man was brutally attacked in a Berlin park on Saturday after revealing his Jewish identity, with the assailant punching him and knocking him to the ground.

According to local police, the unknown individual reportedly offered the man a beer before turning hostile upon learning he was Jewish, hurling antisemitic insults, throwing a can at him, and pouring beer over him before punching him and fleeing the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack as a suspected aggravated assault with an antisemitic motive, but no suspects have been identified yet.

Shortly after the incident, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for minor facial injuries.

In a separate incident last month, a woman wearing a Star of David pendant was allegedly stabbed in central Berlin after being confronted by two unidentified men.