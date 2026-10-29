WATCH: 3,000-year-old fortress reopens to public in central Israel October 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-3000-year-old-fortress-reopens-to-public-in-central-israel/ Email Print The Israel Antiquities Authority and the Jewish National Fund have restored the 12th-century B.C.E. Gal’on Fortress, a strategic border outpost from the era of the Israelites, Philistines, and Canaanites, and reopened it to visitors. Antiquities AuthorityfortressIsraeli archaeology