Trump weighs push for Israeli unity government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump in the White House, July 28, 2026. (Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO)

Asked whether he would intervene to help Netanyahu form a unity government, Trump responded, “I will take a look.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump is leaving open the possibility of intervening in efforts to form Israel’s next government, including potentially supporting a unity coalition, as Tuesday’s election leaves neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rivals with a clear path to a majority.

Trump told Axios that Netanyahu was now in “pretty good shape” after he initially received “horror reports” about the prime minister’s election prospects.

“I heard my endorsement made a big difference for Bibi,” Trump said.

Asked whether he would intervene to help Netanyahu form a unity government, Trump responded, “I will take a look.”

The comments came amid conflicting reports over how deeply Washington intends to involve itself in the coalition negotiations.

Kan News reported Wednesday that Trump was considering supporting Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government, including potentially promoting a unity coalition.

A source familiar with internal White House discussions said the inconclusive election had raised significant questions in Washington because no clear political outcome had emerged.

Israel Hayom separately reported that officials in Washington are examining the results and their implications for future U.S. diplomatic initiatives, with some in the administration preferring a broad Israeli government without parties they view as extremist.

However, a U.S. official pushed back against suggestions that the administration has already decided on a preferred coalition.

The official told The Times of Israel that the Trump administration has not decided whether to intervene in the government formation process, describing reports that Washington favors specific coalition arrangements as “false and premature.”

The official noted that the results were still being finalized and said it was too early to make decisions about U.S. involvement.

Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest party, but neither his bloc nor the opposition led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot currently has the 61 seats required for a Knesset majority.

Netanyahu’s bloc stands at 53 seats, compared with 48 for Eisenkot’s bloc, while the Arab parties hold a combined 19. The special double-envelope ballots have yet to be fully incorporated into the results.

Trump has meanwhile taken credit for Netanyahu’s stronger-than-expected showing.

“When the endorsement went out, it helped him a lot,” Trump told reporters following a trip to Texas.

Trump had directly appealed to Israeli voters shortly before the election, describing Netanyahu as an “outstanding Warrior Prime Minister.”

“Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” he wrote.

For now, the administration says no decision has been made about intervening in Israel’s coalition negotiations, but Trump himself has left the possibility open.